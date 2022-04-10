Gadgets Weekly: Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Skagen Falster Gen 6 and more

Technology companies such as Samsung, Skagen, Bose and Asus, among others launched a new line of smartphones, PCs, smartwatches smart TVs, and more this week (April 4-10).

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

It comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2408×1080p) LCD Infinity-V display, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield, triple slots--triple slots-- nano SIM-1, nano SIM-2 and microSD card and side-mounted fingerprint sensor.



The new Galaxy M33 5G. Credit: Samsung



Inside, it houses 5nm class Exynos 1280 octa-core processor with Mali-G68 GPU, Android 12-based Samsung One UI 4.1, 8GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), quad-camera module-- 50MP (f/1.8) + 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera + 2MP (f/2.4) depth + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back, an 8MP (f/2.2) front camera and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It comes in two variants-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,499, respectively. Customers with ICICI bank car can availRs 2,000 discount for a limited time.

Skagen Falster Gen 6

The new smartwatch comes with a rotating home button and two configurable push buttons. Users can buy it either with stainless steel or nylon case.

It features a 1.28-inch touchscreen digital display (326 ppi pixel density) and 3 ATM rating. Inside, it comes with Snapdragon Wear 4100+ for improved performance with Google's Wear OS 3 and it supports 8GB storage, and 1GB RAM.



The new Falster Gen 6. Credit: Skagen



It comes with Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass, Altimeter, Off-body IR, and Ambient Light sensor. Also, it boasts an upgraded heart rate sensor to allow continuous tracking and improved signal accuracy. It comes with SpO2 sensor, which tracks an estimate of the wearer’s blood oxygen measurements.

It supports fast charging. The Falster Gen 6 can reach 80% in a little over 30 minutes of charging. Also, with Fossil Group-developed Smart Battery Modes, the user gets more control to manage the battery and allows for 24 hours of battery life (based on usage) or multiple days in extended battery mode. It supports USB fast charging with a magnetic puck. Its prices start at Rs 21,995.

Motorola Moto G22

It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) MaxVision display, supports 90Hz refresh rate, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, triple slots-- nano SIM-1, nano SIM-2 and microSD card.

Under-the-hood, it comes with 12nm class MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 12-based with My UX, quad-camera module-- 50MP ( f/1.8) + 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide angle camera (f/2.2) + 2MP depth + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash, a 16MP front camera (f/2.45) and a scanner with TurboPower 20 charger in-box.



The new Moto G22. Credit: Motorola



It comes in three colours-- Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, Mint Green-- for Rs 10,999 (MRP). For a limited time (13-14 April), buyers can purchase it for as low as Rs 9,999 on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in Green

Samsung earlier in the week launched a new green colour variant in India. Except for the colour, it comes with same design language and internal hardware as we have seen in the original model.

It features a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ (3088 x 1440p) Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic 2X AMOLED display and support variable 1-120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode and is said support Vision Booster feature can make the device reach peak brightness up to 1,750 nits to good visibility outdoors.

It comes with 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 , 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage, Android 12-based One UI 4.1 and a 5,000mAh battery with a 45W charger and 15W wireless charging capability.



The Galaxy S22 Ultra in Green colour. Credit: Samsung



As far as the photography is concerned, it features a quad-camera module—108MP (with OIS, f/1.8) + 12MP 120-degree Ultra Wide sensor (f/2.2) + 10MP telephoto lens (with 3x zoom, f/2.4 OIS) + 10MP Periscope lens (10x zoom, f/4.9, 100x Space Zoom) with LED flash, laser autofocus and supports 4K video recording at 60 fps (frames per second) and even 8K at 30fps. On the front, it boasts 40MP (f/2.2).

Customers buying Galaxy S22 Ultra will get Galaxy Watch4 worth Rs 26999 at just Rs 2999. Additionally, Galaxy Note series customers will get upgrade bonus of Rs 12000 while Galaxy S series, Galaxy Z Fold series & Galaxy Z Flip series customers will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 8000.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

It sports a 16-inch thin and light design making it a powerful device for gaming and other needs. It features a near bezel-less experience with a 94% screen-to-body and sports a QHD 165Hz/3ms display to deliver an expansive viewing experience. The device also boasts ROG Nebula Display with Pantone validation, which promises to offer full-spectrum colour accuracy and 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits of brightness along with Dolby Vision support.



The new ROG Zephyrus M16. Credit: Asus



Like all ROG PC launches this year, the new Zephyrus M16 2022 also comes with a MUX Switch for optimal gaming performance to offer a competitive edge in the games that require high FPS.

It comes with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU along with up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti graphics and up to 32GB of DDR5. It costs Rs 1,79,990.

Bose QuiteComfort 45 headphones

The new headphones come with the familiar Bose device's trademark design elements, but Pleats and puckers have been removed from soft materials and gaps between components.

They have been replaced with smooth transitions, and they’re said to be durable, lightweight, and fold flat to store in an included compact carrying case. QC45 come in two colours--Triple Black and White Smoke, both with a matte finish. And they support a noise cancellation feature.

It features just two settings, both achieved using a new active noise cancellation system and new electronics package. In Quiet Mode, microphones inside and outside the earcups combine with a proprietary digital chip to sense, measure and respond to more unwanted sounds in mid-range frequencies — those typically found in commuter trains, busy office spaces, and cafés.



The QuietComfort 45 headphones. Credit: Bose



The now-famous “whoosh” associated with Bose noise-cancelling technology happens in a fraction of a millisecond to tune out entirely or enjoy music, podcasts, or movies with lifelike clarity, detail, and no distractions. In Aware Mode, QC45 headphones switch to full transparency, where everything is heard again – just as naturally, clearly, and quickly — without ever taking them off.

The new QC45 headphones offer up to 24 hours of battery life. They can outlast the longest flights in the world and can support 20 back-to-back conference calls They now charge via USB-C and it takes two hours for a full charge, and a quick 15 minutes for three hours of playback. It costs 32,900 in India.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs

The South Korean consumer electronics major has begun taking pre-orders for the latest 2022 series Neo QLED TVs.

Consumers can pre-reserve Neo QLED 8K TV for Rs 10,000 and get Rs 20,000 off on their final purchase of the flagship TV. Similarly, for Neo QLED 4K TV, consumers can pre-reserve it for Rs 5,000 and get 10,000 off on the final purchase.

Samsung's latest Neo QLED smart TV features Neural Quantum Processor 8K. It houses 20 independent neural AI networks, each analysing the content’s characteristics and picture quality for optimal viewing, regardless of the source.

It also boasts Real Depth Enhancer, which scans the screen, and maximizes contrast with the background by enhancing the object while keeping the background unprocessed. It works similarly to the way human eyes perceive images in real life so the object on screen stands out against the background.

The company added that the processor, combined with the powerful Quantum Mini LEDs, creates lighting that is precise and controlled so bright areas stay bright and the dark space around it stays dark – a feature we have dubbed Shape Adaptive Light Control. For example, the full moon will stay bright against the black night sky, not the grey.

Also, Samsung’s all-new 2022 QLED received the world’s first ‘Pantone Validated’ certification in the display from Pantone, the global authority on colour and creator of the Pantone Matching System (PMS) – meaning the models authentically reproduce more than 2,000 colors as well as the newly added 110 skin tone shades found in Pantone’s guidelines.



The new Neo QLED 8K. Credit: Samsung



The new AI-tech-based EyeComfort Mode can automatically adjust the brightness and colour temperature of the screen based on how light or dark the room is combined with the sunset/sunrise information to optimize the most comfortable viewing experience.

It boasts a 90W 6.2.4 channel audio system, featuring new top channel speakers and Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound Pro. This technology has also been applied to voice recognition with Voice Tracking Sound, so that sound effects and voices truly follow the movement across the screen.

It runs a Tizen-based Samsung Smart Hub with a simple home layout, featuring new tabs, settings, and content into three categories for a seamless user experience: Media, Gaming Hub, and Ambient.

It features four HDMI 2.1 supporting ports, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro 4K 144Hz gaming, Super Ultrawide GameView, and Game Bar, making gaming more efficient and accessible for a fast-paced and streamlined experience. The prices of the new Samsung Neo QLED smart TV models will be revealed during local launch events.

