Gadgets Weekly: Samsung Neo QLED TV, Sony FE 50mm lens and more

Popular technology majors such as Sony, Samsung, HP, Microsoft, Panasonic, Casio, and OnePlus launched new smart Android TV, laptop, phones, and accessories such as smartwatch, and more this week (April 11-17).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Samsung Neo QLED TV

Samsung earlier this week unveiled the new range of 8K and 4K Neo QLED TVs.The line-up will be available in 5 sizes 85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch and 50-inch.

They come with Quantum Matrix technology and feature Mini LEDs, which are 40 times smaller than regular LEDs, which allows the device to display fine light and contrast levels. It increases the luminance scale that makes dark areas darker and bright areas brighter, resulting in a more precise and immersive HDR experience.

Also, the Neo QLED TVs come with Samsung’s proprietary, powerful Neo Quantum Processor with enhanced upscaling capabilities. By using up to 16 different neural network models, each trained in AI upscaling and deep learning technology, the Neo Quantum Processor can optimize picture quality to 4K and 8K picture output regardless of the input quality.

The new 2021 Neo QLED TV line-up has been designed with gaming in mind with its Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ feature for an immersive ultra-wide gaming experience. This promises gamers the option to play PC and console games with a Super Ultra-Wide Game View and Game Bar.



The new 2021 Neo QLED TV series launched in India. Credit: Samsung



The 2021 Neo QLED TV models offers Auto Low Latency Mode ensuring a reliable experience with no tearing and stuttering. They also feature the new and intuitive Game Bar that allows gamers to easily adjust the screen’s aspect ratio, check input lag, connect wireless headsets, and more.

Samsung’s new range of Neo QLED 8K TVs will be available in two models - QN800A 75-inch and 65-inch and QN900A 85-inch.

The 2021 Neo QLED 4K TV line-up would also be available in two models - QN85A in 75-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch and QN90A in 85-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, and 50-inch.

The new Neo QLED TV range will be priced from Rs 99,990 onwards and will be available at all Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores, and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

Consumers pre-booking select Neo QLED TVs can avail offers such as complimentary Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE, cashback of up to Rs 20,000 and EMIs starting as low as Rs 1,990 from April 15-30, 2021.

Sony full-frame FE series lens

Sony launched the new G Master full-frame lens series, the FE 50mm F1.2 GM (model SEL50F12GM).

It promises to deliver excellent resolution and dramatic bokeh effect. It boasts industry-leading AF (autofocus) capabilities and professional control and reliability in a compact and lightweight design, the lens offers a maximum of f/1.2 aperture which combines an impressively shallow depth of field for maximum creative expression with incredible light gathering capabilities, allowing for faster shutter speeds and lower ISO in low light settings, making it ideal for portraits, wedding photography, video and more.



The new Sony FE 50mm F1.2 GM lens. Credit: Sony India



“Sony takes the level of expression and usability for still images and video a notch higher with the 60th E-mount lens, the FE 50mm F1.2 GM,” said Mukesh Srivastava, Digital Imaging Head at Sony India. “We’re always listening to our customers to deliver the best imaging technology. The FE 50mm F1.2 GM, our first F1.2 lens for the α brand, is designed to meet the changing needs of today’s content creators through the power of technology.”

The new Sony FE 50mm F1.2 GM costs Rs 2,28,990 in India.

Godrej's new ACs

The new Godrej air conditioners come with a special ‘Nano-Coated Anti-Viral Filtration Technology’. It promises to eliminate 99.9% of viral and bacterial particles coming in contact with the Nano Coated Filter surface, safeguarding consumer health and improve hygiene at home.

The company says that the entire new range of Godrej ACs spanning 30 models, use the most eco-friendly refrigerants – R290 and R32, thus offering the lowest Global Warming Potential (GWP).



Eco-friendly Godrej ACs launched in India. Credit: Godrej



The new Godrej ACs are available in both inverter and fixed speed technology, split ACs in 5-star and 3-star energy ratings and prices range from Rs 30,000 to Rs 65,000.

Casio's G-Shock GBD 100

The new GBD 100 comes with customary G-Shock toughness housed in an extremely attractive set of colours with a resin-based strap. It features rugged design, distance measurement functions, smartphone applicability, and more.

The display of the watch uses a high-definition MIP LCD, while Super Illuminator face illumination keeps face information easy to read, even in the dark.

The watch comes with soft urethane band material and promises comfort, while a large number of band holes lets the user adjust the fit to your particular wrist.



Casio G-Shock GBD 100. Credit: Casio G-Shock



It also comes with a step tracker (pedometer), interval timers (up to 20 sets of five timers each), lap time measurement (up to 140 records for up to 100 runs), and calories burned measurement, all of which provide plenty of support for your daily training.

The new G-Shock GBD 100 can be paired with a phone through a mobile app. It will help the user configure watch settings more easily and manage the workouts. In addition to LifeLog and Activity History apps, the user can automatically create a training plan based on pre-set targets.

It is available on Casio's G-Shock e-store and Amazon for Rs 12,995.

Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 series

As the name suggests the new Panasonic Toughbook series is a semi-rugged PC. It features magnesium chassis and the device offers versatility in form of Flexible Device Management (flexible configuration options), High Security (new generation advanced security system) and is designed for mobile working while ensuring high performance (across in-vehicle and on the field).



Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 series launched in India. Credit: Panasonic



The company offer two processor options-- Intel CoreTMi7-8665U vPro(8 MB Cache, 1.9 GHzup to 4.8 GHZ) and Intel CoreTMi5-8365U vPro(6 MB Cache, 1.6 GHzup to 4.1 GHZ)-- with Windows 10 Pro OS, 8GB/ 16GB/32GB and SSD: 256GB/512GB/1TB storage.

Also, it comes with an expandable battery life of 40 hours – supported by the swappable additional battery.

It features in-built 10-finger input and promises superior performance even in extreme weather conditions. It comes with the latest WAVE and MIDI playback, Intel High Definition Audio subsystem for high-quality multi-channel audio experiences. It offers high-speed data transfer with a USB 3.1 Type-C port that is compatible with Thunderbolt 3 (x 4) and USB Power delivery port, the device has been designed to meet all mobile computing needs in extreme operating conditions.

Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 series price starts at Rs. 1.49 lakh (tax extra) onwards.

Sony Android TV with Google Assistant

Japanese consumer electronics major Sony unveiled the new 32-inch BRAVIA smart TV series and is touted to be India's first Android smart TV with Google Assistant in its class.

The BRAVIA 32W830 is powered by an HDR picture processor, which promises to deliver enhancing contrast, detail, and colour.



Sony launched new Android TV with built-in Google Assistant feature. Credit: Sony India



Also, it has the X-Reality PRO processor, which ensures the TV delivers stunning picture quality for whatever you are watching by refining images and reducing noise ensuring an enhanced picture detail. The TV also comes loaded with a Live Color feature that offers a lifelike picture experience and Clear Phase feature Dolby audio for an exceptional sound experience. It also has X-Protection Pro technology to withstand humidity, dust, and protection against sudden power surge and lightning.

Sony KD- 32W830 costs Rs 30,990.

OnePlus Watch

OnePlus Watch features the classical circular dial with a minimalistic design. It sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen (454×454p resolution, 326 pixels per inch) comes in a 46mm stainless steel case enclosure with 2.5D curved glass on the top of the display. Also, they come with a 5ATM and IP68 water and dust resistance rating, meaning OnePlus Watch can withstand the pressure of a water column of 50 meters.



OnePlus Watch launched in India. Credit: OnePlus India



It can track more than 110 activities and also assess personal performance with metrics such as pulse, distance, calories, speed monitoring, and SWOLF efficiency for swimmers. It costs Rs 14,999 (MRP: Rs 16,999) for a limited time in India.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 series

It comes in two sizes-- 13.5-inch (2256x1504p) and 15-inch (2496 x 1664p). They sport a PixelSense 10 point multi-touch display with a pixel density of 201 ppi (pixels per inch), 3:2 aspect ratio. It features aluminium casing and metallic power and volume buttons on the keyboard. It has Alcantara material palm rest.

The company offers two configuration options-- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core processor / Quad Core 11th Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor with Intel Iris X Graphics. It can be paired with 8GB/16GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD (removable solid-state drive).



The new Surface Laptop 4 series. Credit: Microsoft



Also, Microsoft will offer AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Edition (with Ryzen 5 4680U Mobile Processor with Radeon Graphics (6 cores) in limited regions only.

Based on the type of processor, Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (with 47.4WH cell) promises to offer battery life anywhere between 17 hours and 19 hours. Its prices start at $999.99 in the US.

Read more | Availability details of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.