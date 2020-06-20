Gadgets Weekly: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, Tecno Spark Power 2 and more

Technology companies such as Samsung, Tecno Mobiles, Sennheiser, launched new line smart TV, mobiles, earphones in India this week (June 14-20).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

Popular audio system-maker Sennheiser launched the premium Momentum True Wireless 2 series earphones.

It features a refined ergonomic design to fit the ears firmly and comfortably. Inside, it comes with a 7mm dynamic drivers, designed and manufactured at the company’s headquarters in Germany. It promises to offer stereo sound with deep bass, natural mids, and clear, detailed treble. This audio experience can be adjusted to an individual's taste with the built-in equalizer and Sennheiser’s Smart Control App for phones.

The Momentum True Wireless 2 also boasts Active Noise Cancellation. It works in tandem with the earbuds’ passive noise isolation to minimize distractions without compromising the quality of sound. When greater situational awareness is needed, the Transparent Hearing feature lets the wearer blend in outside ambient sound at a touch. This also makes it possible to have natural conversations in comfort without even needing to remove the earbuds, the company claims.

It also promises to offer close to 7-hour battery life that can be extended to up to 28 hours by charging on the go using the supplied case. It costs Rs 24,990 and is available on the company's official website and other leading e-commerce and retail stores in India.

Tecno Spark Power 2

Emerging Chinese smartphone-maker Tecno unveiled the new Spark Power 2 in India.



Tecno Spark Power 2. Credit: Tecno



As the name suggests, the USP of the Spark Power 2 is its battery. It houses a massive 6,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for close to four days on a single charge. It also supports 18W charger. Once fully charged you can enjoy 376 hours standby time, 37 hours calling, 19 hours internet, 155 hours music, 13 hours game playing & 14 hours video playback, the company claims.

Another notable aspect of the Tecno phone is the display. It sports a mammoth 7.0-inch HD+ (1640x720p) Dot-Notch screen with 20.5:9 screen aspect ratio, 90.6% screen to body ratio and peak brightness up to 480 nits.

Inside, it comes with 2Ghz MediaTek Helio P22 (MTK6762) octa-core processor backed by Android 10-based HIOS 6.1 OS, 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM (expandable up to 256GB). It also features dual phone speakers powered by DIRAC, fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock 2.0.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses 16MP AI Quad Camera with Quad Flash (f/1.85) with 115-degree Anti distortion Super Wide Angle, 2.5cm Macro Photography, Bokeh Effect, Auto Scene Detection, AI Body Shaping, AI HDR, AR Mode, Google Lens, AI Beauty and Panorama. On the front, it ships with 16 MP selfie camera (f/2.0) with 78.3-degree view angle comes with Dual Flash and also features AI Beauty, Wide Selfie, AR Mode, Portrait Mode, and Custom Beauty Modes.

Tecno Spark Power 2 costs Rs 9,999 and will be available on Flipkart from June 23.

Samsung Frame 2020 and a new range of 4K, full HD and HD-Ready TVs

Samsung's new Frame 2020 boasts Quantum Dot technology-based 4K LED screen. It promises to offer 100% colour volume that shows realistic shades no matter how bright or dark the scene gets, bold contrast of Dual LED and support HDR 10+ content.

Inside, it houses Samsung's proprietary 1.7Ghz Quantum processor, which is designed to enhance picture quality on the screen. With intelligent sensors, it enables Frame QLED TV to intuitively check for the room's lighting condition and adjusts the screen’s lighting and contrast. Similarly, it can sense the room's surrounding sound in real-time to adjust volume and clarity, so even through the noise you can hear the voices, the company claims.



The Frame 2020. Credit: Samsung



Samsung's Frame 2020 comes in three sizes-- 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch-- for Rs 74,990, Rs 84,990, Rs 1,39,990, respectively.

Whereas Samsung's new 2020 series smart TVs come in several sizes from 32-inch to 65-inch. They too have similar features including voice-assistant support such as Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant, seamless wireless connectivity with smart home gadgets, music player mode, which enhances the overall audio experience by adding realistic visual elements to the playlist, thereby turning the TV into a virtual music system and more.

Samsung's new smart TV prices range between Rs 14,490 and Rs 89,990.

Nokia 5310 (2020)

Finnish mobile-maker HMD Global Oy launched Nokia 5310, a modern version of the iconic Nokia 5310 Xpress Music feature-phone in India

It sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display and the rest is occupied by the alphanumeric keypad with five-way navigation. Like the retro model, the new phone too comes equipped with dedicated music buttons, to control volume, change tracks with ease.



Nokia 5310. Credit: HMD Global Oy



Also, it boasts FM radio modem, which can work with and without an audio jack. In other phones, 3.5mm audio jack doubles up as antenna to receive FM radio signals to play on the phone. Furthermore, it features dual front-facing loudspeakers. It costs Rs 3,999

Samsung Galaxy A21s

The highlights of the new Galaxy A21s is its photography hardware. It boasts quad-camera module-- main 48MP (f/2.0 aperture) + ultra-wide 8MP (f/2.2 ) + 2MP depth sensor (f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP for macro (f/2.4) with LED flash, features including Live Focus mode, 8X zoom, a dedicated Food mode and Ultrawide Panorama and a variety of stamps, filters and face-recognition based Live stickers.



The new Galaxy A21s. Credit: Samsung



On the front, the Samsung phone houses 13MP (f/2.2) snapper with face recognition capability. It is being offered in two configurations--4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+64GB storage-- for Rs 16,499 and Rs 18,499, respectively.

Apple offers new AMD Graphics Option for MacBook Pro in India

MacBook Pro buyers will now be able to add AMD's latest Radeon Pro 5600M GPU with integrated HBM2 memory. This is expected to take graphics performance on MacBook Pro to its highest level yet.



16-inch MacBook Pro. Credit: Apple



With 40 computer units (2560 stream processors) and 8GB of HBM2 memory integrated right onto the Radeon Pro 5600M GPU package, the MacBook Pro performance will be 75 percent faster than Radeon Pro 5500M with 4GB of GDDR6. And also, it will be up to 3.5 times faster than a previous-generation 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Also, Apple is bringing the SSD (Solid-state Drive) storage kit for the Mac Pro. This will allow customers to upgrade their internal storage from the original factory configuration.

The customer-installable kit includes two SSD modules with the following capacity options: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB.

