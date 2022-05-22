Gadgets Weekly: Sony Bravia X80K 4K smart TV, and more

Technology companies such as Sony, Vivo, Dell, and Amazfit, among others launched a new line of smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, earphones, smartwatches, and more this week (May 16-22).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Sony Bravia X80K 4K smart TV series

It sports a minimalist flush surface design and living decor feature, and the retail package also comes with a sleek smart remote.

The new Bravia TV boasts TRILUMINOS Pro, 4K X-Reality PRO technology, and 4K HDR processor X1. With these in place, images filmed in 2K and even HD are upscaled to close to 4K levels of detail on the television screen. And, with X-Balanced Speaker tuned with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision tech, Ambient optimization, and Sound optimization, its promises to deliver a crisp and immersive audio-visual experience.

Also, it is one of the first Bravia X-series TVs to boast BRAVIA CAM, which enables users to control the TV with hand gestures and do much more. It also supports HDMI 2.1 compatibility, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone Mapping, and Auto Genre Picture Mode.



Sony BRAVIA X80K 4K smart TV series. Credit: Sony India



And, it comes with Google TV voice search powered by Google Assistant and also works seamlessly with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. Initially, Sony is offering just the 55-inch model (KD-55X80K) for Rs 94,990.

Dell G15 5520 and G15 5521 special edition (SE)

They come with powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 H-Series processors. They are backed by up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB GDDR6 graphics processors. Both the gaming PCs promise to offer the optimal balance of performance, design, and improved cooling systems.

They come easy-to-carry gaming-inspired design with a smooth, modern aluminum cover available in Obsidian with an iridescent logo on the 5521 SE. The company says that the 12-zone RGB LED chassis lighting can be turned on when gaming, or turned off when doing work.

They boast Alienware Command Center that enables control over hardware and software, so the hardware performance and system settings can be easily customized as per gaming profiles within one easy-to-use interface.



Dell G15 5520 (left) and G15 5521 special edition (right). Credit: Dell



Both the Dell gaming computers come with the 'Game Shift' macro G key in the F9 position and launches game-ready settings for improved performance.

For improved cooling, the company has incorporated dual air-intake, ultra-thin fan blades, copper pipes, and four strategically placed vents; 100/100 CPU-GPU TDP to provide the consistent high-end in-game performance.

The users can choose from full HD 120Hz or 165Hz display with 2-sided narrow bezels on the G15 5520 and an additional option of QHD 240Hz display, with DCI-P3 99% color gamut as well as a 3-sided narrow bezel on the G15 5521 SE

The 5520 comes in dark shadow grey while the 5521 SE is available in obsidian black.

The Dell G15 5520 starts at Rs 85,990 and the Dell G15 5521 SE starts at Rs 1,18,990

Vivo Y75 5G

It comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+ (2408 ×1080p) LCD screen, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and hybrid dual SIM slots (nano-SIM-1+ nano SIM-2 or microSD card).

It also features a 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (expandable memory up to 1TB), Android 11 with FuntouchOS 12, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger.



Vivo Y75. Credit: Vivo India



It features triple-camera module--50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back and a 16MP (f/2.0) on the front. It comes in two colours -- glowing galaxy and starlight black-- for Rs 21,990.

Sony FE 24–70 mm F2.8 GM II lens

It comes with a premium G Master standard zoom lens (with a minimum focus distance 0.21–0.3m) and with dust- and moisture-resistant design, it ensures optimum reliability and performance in any situation. It also has four original high-thrust XD (extreme dynamic) Linear Motors to ensure good AF performance.

The new Sony camera lens promises to offer extremely quiet AF operation, thanks to the XD Linear Motors and a newly developed aperture unit. Using the latest lens technology, the FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II reduces focus breathing, focus shift and axial shift when zooming for smooth video footage. This lens also supports the breathing compensation function 6 provided in compatible Alpha series cameras.



Sony FE 24–70 mm F2.8 GM II. Credit: Sony



It also features five aspherical elements including 2 XA types, plus 2 ED and 2 Super ED glass elements for high resolution. It promises deliver deep, creamy F2.8 bokeh throughout the zoom range, plus excellent close-up performance. It costs Rs 1,99,990.

Amazfit GTR 2 (2022)

It features a 1.39-inch HD(454x454p) AMOLED screen and is protected with anti-fingerprint and ODLC coating and tempered glass on top of it. Also, it comes with the 5 ATM rating.

And, it comes in two variants Classic (stainless steel casing with leather straps)and Sports (aluminium casing with silicone straps). Both come in Obsidian Black colour.

Inside, it comes with Huami self-developed BioTrackerTM 2 PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Air pressure sensor, Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, and Ambient light sensor. And, can track more than 90 sports activities and support both Android (v5.0 and newer) and iOS (v10 and newer) phones.



Amazfit GTR 2 (2022). Credit: Amazfit



It supports 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen saturation measurement, PAI Health Assessment, sleep quality monitoring, and stress level monitoring.

And, it comes with a 471 mAh cell capacity and promises to deliver up to 11 days of battery life under normal usage. Under extreme usage, it can last up to six days. It takes up to two and half hours to fully charge from zero to 100 per cent battery level. It costs Rs 11,999 and goes on sale from May 23 on Amazon, Flipkart, and other retail stores. For limited time, it will be available for Rs 10,999.

ViewSonic Business Monitor

It features a 24-inch full HD (1080p) LCD IPS screen and comes with EPEAT (Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool) Gold/Energy Star 8.0 certificated- the highest environmental rating achieved by any interactive flat panels.



The new Business Monitor. Credit: ViewSonic



The SuperClear IPS panel technology ensures wide-angle viewing and incredibly vivid colours on the screen and the 3-sided thin-bezel design promises to provide a seamless viewing experience for multi-monitor setups.

The monitor comes with a built-in USB Type-C port. The USB 3.1 Type-C connectivity provides charging power, video, and audio over a single connector for convenience and reduced cable clutter. It also features two 2W speakers. It costs Rs 28,600.

pTron Tangent Urban

It comes with a Wireless Neckband design with magnetic locking IPX4-rated ear-tips, tailor-made for outdoors junkies.

It supports USB C Quick charging capabilities and the neckband offers 4H of play in just 10 mins of charge. It has a 400mAh capacity and with a full charge, it can last up to 60 hours.



The new Tangent Urban earphones. Credit: pTron



The neckband features easy and durable button controls to control music and calls and activate voice assistants.

The new earphones come equipped with DSP technology for Environmental Noise Cancellation that promises a good calling experience. It supports Bluetooth v5.3 for fast and seamless 1-step pairing with the phone. It costs Rs 799.

Crossbeats Orbit Infiniti

It features a 1.39-inch super AMOLED screen, with 3D curvature and supports the Always-on Display feature. It comes with primary storage of 8 GB and can store upto 1500+ songs, and when connected via Bluetooth, it is compatible with neckband as well as TWS.



The new Orbit Infiniti. Credit: Crossbeats



The new Crossbeats smartwatch is equipped with Bluetooth calling and its in-built speakers support voice calling via the watch. If that isn’t enough for you, Crossbeats Orbit Infiniti is also voice recording enabled and equipped with AI Voice Assistants. With a full charge, it can last for 15 days. It costs Rs 6,999.

JioPhone Next is now available for Rs 4,999

Reliance and Google had launched the JioPhone Next in late 2021 for Rs 6,499. Now, the device is being offered for as low as Rs 4,499 through an exchange offer.

It features 5.44-inch HD+ (1440x720p) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield with an anti-fingerprint coating.

Inside, it comes with custom-made Android-based Pragati OS with a 1.3Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 225 quad-core processor with 2GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), 13MP on the back, an 8MP front snapper and a 3,500mAh battery.



JioPhone Next. Credit: Google India



The company says that the custom-developed Pragati OS for JioPhone will offer a better interface and functionality for Indian consumers. It will have voice-first features that enable these users to consume content and navigate the phone in their own language, in addition to delivering a great camera experience.

It also supports Google Assistant, smart camera features including in-built Google Lens for language live translations, and more.

Realme's Dizo Wireless Dash earphones

The new neckband class of earphones boasts come with eartips made of two materials. The side that rests in the ears is softer, more comfortable, and provides a snuggly fit; while the other side is harder to ensure that the ear tips do not come off easily. Also, it features kevlar colourway and comes with IPX4 water-resistant rating.

It features an 11.2mm large driver, Bass Boost+ algorithm and PU+PEEK diaphragm, which promise to offer an enhanced audio experience.



Dizo Wireless Dash earphones. Credit: Realme India



It can deliver up to 10 hours of music playback in just 10 mins charge using the Blink Charge feature along with a safe charging chip inside. With a 260mAh battery capacity, it can support music playback of up to 30 hours on a single charge.

The ear tips support Magnetic Instant Connection and Memory Metal. Also, they come with ENC (Environment Noise Cancellation), dedicated Game Mode, and support Realme Link app customizations, and even the smallest of the detailing such as balanced weight, and air pressure control. It costs Rs 1,599.

