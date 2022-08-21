Gadgets Weekly: Sony BRAVIA XR 4K mini LED TV, new Dell XPS 13 and more

Technology companies such as Sony, Vivo, Realme, Dell, and Mivi among others launched a new line of smart TVs, smartphones, laptop, earphones, related accessories and more this week (August 8-14).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Sony BRAVIA XR 85X95K 4K mini LED TV

Sony, earlier in the week launched a new 85-inch BRAVIA XR 4K mini LED smart TV in India.

It comes with the next-generation Cognitive Processor XR. With XR Backlight Master Drive, it promises to deliver depth with intense contrast and brightness on the display.

The new TV also boasts XR Triluminos Pro and XR Contrast Booster to support billions of accurate colours with exceptional black contrast. With the latest XR 4K Upscaling and XR OLED Motion clarity, users can enjoy smooth 4K action that stays bright and clear with no blur.

It also features a dedicated game mode with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone and Auto Game Mode.



Sony BRAVIA XR 85X95K 4K mini LED TV series. Credit: Sony India



With BRAVIA CORE, users get access to the largest collection of IMAX enhanced movies with the highest quality Pure Stream 80mbps on BRAVIA XR TVs.

Also, the X-Anti Reflection feature minimises reflection and X-Wide Angle technology promises to offer vivid real-world colours from any angle. It also comes with a BRAVIA CAM with support for gesture control, proximity alert and Ambient Optimisation Pro.

With Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, and a speaker with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling, it promises to offer an exceptional visual and audio experience. The new Sony XR-85X95K model costs Rs 6,99,990.

Dell XPS 13 series

It sports a 13-inch 4-sided InfinityEdge full HD+ display with Eyesafe technology and comes with an improved sound system. It features a case made with CNC machined aluminium and glass and comes with a Sky-coloured tinted metal finish.

It houses a 51Whr long-lasting battery and with Express Charge, users can get their device charged up to 80% in less than an hour.

The company is offering laptops in three configurations-- 12th Generation Intel EVO i5 1230U (12MB Cache, up to 4.4 GHz, 10 cores) with 8GB RAM and 256 SSD storage for Rs 99,990.



Dell XPS 13 2022 series. Credit: Dell



With 12th Generation Intel EVO i5 1230U (12MB Cache, up to 4.4 GHz, 10 cores) with 16GB RAM and 512 SSD storage, it costs Rs 1,19,990.

And the top-end mode comes with 12th Generation Intel EVO i7 1250U (12MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 10 cores), 16GB RAN and 512 SSD storage for Rs 1,29,990.

Sony SA-RS5 wireless speakers.

The new SA-RS5 wireless rear speakers feature up-firing speakers to deliver immersive overhead audio while wide directivity woofers and soft dome tweeters create an expansive soundstage.



Sony SA-RS5 Total 180W. Credit: Sony



It promises to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life when fully charged and allows for seamless installation to fit any living room. The optimise button and dual microphones in each speaker enable one-touch sound calibration. And, the omnidirectional block concept design of SA-RS5 matches Sony's HT-A7000 Soundbar. It costs Rs 47,990.

Dizo Trimmer Kit

Realme-based Dizo launched a new Trimmer Kit. It comes with two combs to assist users with 0.5mm-20mm precision and 40 length settings that let users trim and style their beard just like their stylist. It also comes with an LED indicator to show battery capacity status. With a 1,300mAh battery, it offers one of the longest 240 minutes of runtime.



Realme Dizo Trimmer Kit. Credit: Realme



Mivi Duopods F50

Duopods house 13mm drivers, a PNC noise cancellation feature with dual mic and support Bluetooth 5.1, with a wireless connectivity range of 10m.



Mivi Duopods F50. Credit: Mivi



It comes with a USB Type-C charging cable that provides super-fast charging with a full charge in just 1 hour. The Duopods are available in four colours: Black, Beige, Coral, and Blue.

Also, Mivi Duopods provide 50 hours of playtime. It costs 999.

Pebble Venus BT Calling Smartwatch

It comes with a 1.09-inch HD display, supports more than 100 watch faces, and the case comes in different colours black, brown and peach.

The rotating crown button helps to navigate through various features like phone contact access for direct calling from the watch, call notification, WhatsApp and SMS reminders, apart from a variety of trackers like SpO2, Blood Pressure, Sleep Monitor, and sedentary reminders.



Pebble Venus BT smart watch



In addition to multiple sports modes, it is equipped with a step pedometer and shows the calories burnt, keeping a track of your health throughout the day. It also supports menstrual cycle tracking for women.

With a full charge, it can last for two to three days. It costs Rs 7,499. For a limited time, it will be available for Rs 4,499 on the Pebble e-store website.

Realme 9i 5G

It features a 6.6-inch full HD+(2400 ×1080p) LCD screen and supports up to 400 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate, 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 810 octa-core with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 12-based realme UI 3.0, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable up to 2TB) and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger.



Realme 9i 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses a triple-camera module-- 50MP (f/1.8, 80-degree FOV: Field-of-View, ) backed by 2MP B&W (Black&White) monochromatic (f/2.4) sensor and 2MP 4cm macro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. On the front, it features an 8MP (f/2.0). Its price starts at Rs 14,999.

Vivo V25 Pro 5G

It features a 6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) dull HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core processor, which can clock CPU speed up to 3GHz. It is backed by ARM G77 MC9 GPU, 8GB/12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 3.1) and runs Android 12-based FuntouchOS 12, triple camera module-- main 64MP (with f/1.89, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with LED flash backed by an 8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) with a 2MP macro camera (f/2.4). It also supports up to 4K at 60fps (frames per second) video recording, 32MM f/2.4) front camera and a 4,830mAh battery. Its price starts at Rs 35,999.

Vivo V25 Pro 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



