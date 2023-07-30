Gadgets Weekly: Sony BRAVIA XR X95L Mini LED smart TV and more

Technology companies Sony, Samsung, and, BenQ among others, launched a new line of smartphones, smart TV, calculator, and more this week (July 17-23).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Sony BRAVIA XR X95L Mini LED series

The new Bravia XR X95L series boasts XR 4K Upscaling, XR Clear Image and XR Motion Clarity technology, which promises to deliver smooth and bright clear 4K videos with no blur.

The new Sony smart TV is powered by NextGen Cognitive Processor XR with XR Backlight Master Drive and XR Contrast booster, which in combination can enable multimedia content on the screen with rich natural colours for a pleasant viewing experience. It supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode.

With X-Anti Reflection minimizes reflection and X-Wide Angle technology, users will be able to view vivid real-world colours from all angles without any glare or reflection issues.

It also comes with a dedicated Gaming Menu, which offers users easy access to gaming status, settings, and gaming assist functions all in one place. Add to that, the TV is optimised to deliver the best gaming experience when connected to Sony PlayStation 5 console or any compatible Xbox series too.



Sony BRAVIA XR X95L Mini LED series. Credit: Sony India



It runs on Google TV OS and supports thousands of multimedia streaming apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonLiv and more.

With BRAVIA CAM, users can interact with the new Sony TV with gesture controls, ambient optimization, and Google Meet.

As far as the audio is concerned, the new smart TV features high-quality speakers with Acoustic Multi-Audio+, XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling, and Acoustic Centre Sync.

With XR protection PRO, the smart TV is well safeguarded against current surges during lightning and has dust protection too. It costs Rs 5,99,990.

BenQ W4000i 4LED 4K Home Cinema Projector

It boasts BenQ's proprietary 100% DCI-P3 CinematicColor and HDR-PRO technologies, which promise to deliver true 4K image quality with precise HDR colour accuracy.

The W4000i can offer greater detail in both bright and dark scenes, creating a 4K HDR experience. Additionally, it comes equipped with Android TV which is Google certified. The projector is preinstalled with popular streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime and grants full access to the Google Play Store.



W4000i 4LED 4K Home Cinema Projector. Credit: BenQ



It can project over 8.3 million razor-sharp pixels and deliver 4LED 4K Ultra HD resolution multimedia content. It costs Rs 4,00,000.

Sony ECM-M1 series microphone

It is touted to be the world's first shotgun microphone with eight dial-selectable audio recording modes.

With four microphone capsules and unique beamforming and advanced digital processing technology, it offers varied modes including stereo. It features an ultra-directional mode, it can capture targeted sound from the front (within a 30-degree width) and at the same time effectively suppresses other sounds, dynamically adapting to ambient sound in the surroundings.

This mode is ideal for interviews and selfie-oriented scenarios where the subject is always in front of the microphone.



Soby ECM-M1 Microphone sample photos. Credit: Sony



It also boasts noise reduction utilities such as a noise-cut filter for reducing background noise and a low-cut filter for minimising vibration and low-frequency noise. These filters are implemented through digital signal processing, maximising audio quality at the recording stage and thereby reducing the need for complex post-processing. It also supports 4-channel recording (compatible cameras only), allowing safety recording in omnidirectional mode on channels 3 and 4, while channels 1 and 2 focus on selected directivity. It costs Rs 33,000.

CASIO ClassWiz FX-991CW Calculator

Casio's new calculators are designed for engineering, diploma and Class 11th -12th State Board students. It features a clean layout with easy-to-understand shortcuts to compute complex calculations.



CASIO ClassWiz scientific calculator. Credit: Casio



It has a 4-gradation display and the current input location is displayed in a darker colour for easy identification. It has cursor-based operations and a key layout that follows the natural flow of use.

It also boasts several pre-loaded calculator apps such as Calculate, Statistics, distribution, spreadsheet, tablet and Equations.

Boult Striker Pro

It sports a 1.4-inch round HD(466x466p) AMOLED display, supports peak brightness up to 750 Nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, and Always-On Display.

The frame casing is made of zinc alloy and the company offers several strap options, including Blue, Grey, and Black, with a metal strap.



Boult Striker Pro watch. Credit: Boult



The Striker Pro Smartwatch offers 150 plus cloud-based, stylish watch faces that can be matched with personal outfits.

It comes with SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation) reader and a heart rate monitor sensor, to track menstrual cycles for female users. It will also help you sleep better, remind you to hydrate yourself at regular intervals and give you a gentle nudge to stay active with its sedentary reminder.

With Bluetooth support, users can pair with the smartphone and be able to receive messages, and even answer calls right from the wrist. It costs Rs 5,999.

Sony rolls out new update premium WH-1000XM5

The new update brings the LDAC feature during multipoint connections, allowing users to enjoy high-quality audio on multiple devices. The update will also expand app compatibility, making it easier to connect with Locatone, Auto Play, and Spotify. Furthermore, the firmware will introduce Head Tracking support, which enhances the sound experience by allowing users to perceive changes in sound direction when they move their heads.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

Samsung is expected to launch the new mid-range phone Galaxy F34 5G in India soon. The company has confirmed that the new device will come with a 6.45-inch super AMOLED display, support 120Hz refresh, and boast Vision Booster with up to 1,000nit brightness. Also, the screen will be protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5.



The new Galaxy F34 5G is expected to launch in India soon. Credit: Samsung



Also, the new Samsung phone will feature a massive 6,000mAh capacity battery and come with a 50MP high-resolution camera on the back. It promises to capture stable images and videos even with shaky hands and also supports Single Take feature that also users to capture photos and videos simultaneously and Nightography mode for better low light images.

