Gadgets Weekly: Titan Talk S and more

Titan Talk S

The new Talk S smartwatch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a functional crown on the side to navigate through the interface of the watch.

It tracks more than 100 sports activities, can store music with TWS connect, and features an inbuilt Mood and Stress Monitor, AI Voice Assistant and Animated Watch Faces.

It can monitor breathing rate, SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation), blood pressure, sleep and women’s health. It supports features to control the phone's camera, and has a voice recorder, calculator, activity tracker, weather information and sports trackers.



Titan Talk S. Credit: Titan



It features hydration and sedentary alert. With normal usage, it can offer five days of battery life. The new Titan Talk S comes in four colours-- black, blue, green and rose gold-- for Rs 8,995.

Sony FR7 Cinema Line Full-frame PTZ camera

The FR7 promises to offer smooth pan, tilt and zoom (PTZ) control coupled with a full-frame image sensor and a high-quality E-mount lens lineup.

Also, the focal length and shallow depth of field offer creative freedom and combine with remote PTZ control capability to photographers. It is the world's first full-frame interchangeable-lens camera with remote pan, tilt and zoom (PTZ).



Sony FR7 Cinema Line Full-frame PTZ camera. Credit: Sony India



It comes with a 35-mm full-frame CMOS image sensor and BIONZ XR™ processing. It supports variable PTZ movements for smooth camera work, Real-time Eye AF and Real-time Tracking, it comes with up to 100 preset camera positions and features Sony’s built-in electronically controlled Variable ND filter.

It also features internal XAVC recording and external RAW output, and supports ethernet connectivity and multicamera production synchronization.

Tecno Spark Go

It features a 6.56-inch HD+(1612 x 720p) display with 480 nits brightness, triple slots ( for two nano SIMs and microSD card), a fingerprint sensor on the back, IP52 water splash-resistant rating.



Tecno Spark Go. Credit: Techno Mobile



It comes with 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage(expandable up to 256GB), Android 12-based HiOS 12, dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD), a 13MP sensor (f/1.85) and secondary AI lens with dual-LED flash on the back, a 5MP sensor (with dual micro slit flashlight) on the front and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger in-box.

Tecno Spark Go comes in three colours--black, blue and purple-- for Rs 6,999.

AMD Ryzen and Athlon 7020 series

Built on TSMC’s advanced 6nm manufacturing technology, the new Ryzen and Athlon 7020 series chipsets promise to deliver faster and more efficient performance.

They come with smart battery management and dedicated video and audio playback hardware, systems featuring the Ryzen and Athlon 7020 Series processors are ideal for video conferencing and collaboration, office productivity and multitasking.



AMD Ryzen and Athlon 7020 Series Processors for Mobile



Laptops with the new AMD Ryzen or Athlon 7020 series silicon, promise to deliver up to 12 hours of battery life. The Ryzen 7020 series processors also offer best-in-class performance, with up to 58 per cent faster multitasking and 31 per cent faster application launch speed than the competition on the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U CPU.

As they are built on AMD RDNA 2 graphics architecture, AMD Ryzen and Athlon 7020 Series processors can support up to 4 displays powered by the integrated Radeon 610M Series graphics and advanced decode support for high-resolution streaming. They will be coming in soon-to-be-launched laptops in 2023.

Fire-Boltt Talk-Ultra smartwatch

It sports a 1.39-inch round dial display with HD (240x240) resolution and comes with IP68 certification, meaning it can sustain water pressure up to 1.5 metres (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes.



Fire-Boltt Talk-Ultra. Credit: Fire-Boltt



It comes with an accelerometer, barometer, Gyro Sensor, and Light Sensor. It can track SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation), heart monitor, and features a step counter, exercise duration timer, and distance calculator. It supports Bluetooth to pair with the phone and users can also answer calls right from the wrist.

It comes in six colours--black, blue, grey, pink, red, and teal-- for Rs 1,999.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus gets ECG

With the approval from FDA (Federal Drug Administration) in the US, Garmin has begun rolling out the ECG (Electrocardiogram) feature to its smartwatch Venu 2 Plus.

"When customers take an ECG, the ECG App uses sensors on the Venu 2 Plus to record the electrical signals that control how their heartbeats. The ECG App then analyzes that recording to detect signs of AFib. Additionally, users have the option to sync their ECG App results to Garmin Connect. Through the Garmin Connect app, customers can view their history of ECG App results and create reports that can be shared with a health care provider," said the company.



Garmin Venu 2 Plus. Credit: Garmin



However, there is no official word on when Garmin will bring ECG to Venu 2 Plus sold in India

