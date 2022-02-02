Galaxy S22 effect: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3 get huge discounts in India

Usually, we see premium phones launched in the previous year, getting big discounts after the announcement of the successors, but Samsung seems to have a different strategy.

With less than a week left before the Galaxy S22 series global launch event, Samsung is offering the company’s ultra-premium phones particularly Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 for low prices and additionally, giving gift vouchers with the purchase.

Now, the Galaxy Z Flip3, can be bought for as low as Rs 59,999 (128GB) against a launch price of Rs 89,999. The Galaxy Z Fold3’s price starts at Rs 1,49,999 in India.

Samsung in collaboration with bank partners— ICICI, SBI, and HDFC— is offering up to extra Rs 7,000 cashback on the aforementioned handsets. If the customer goes with the Samsung Finance+ plan, they can avail Rs 5,000 discount.

Additionally, the device buyers can grab the latest Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs 11,999 for flat Rs 1,199.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 are the most advanced commercial foldable phones. They come with improved durability standards, particularly hinge mechanism and flexible display panels unlike any other rival brand in the market.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 features a 6.7-inch FULL HD+ (2640 x 1080p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 425ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. On the front, it comes 1.9-inch (260 x 512p) Super AMOLED cover display with a pixel density of 302ppi.

It should be noted that the Galaxy Z Flip3 features an Aluminium enclosure, which is said to be 10 per cent stronger than previous-generation models. Also, the hinge is said to be more durable than its predecessors. The display protection has also been improved and Samsung says, they are 80 percent better than the 2020 models. Furthermore, both the devices come with an IPX8 rating for water-and-dust resistance, a first for any phone with a flexible display.



The Galaxy Z Flip3 series. Credit: Samsung



Under-the-hood, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor, Android 11-based One UI 3.0, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 3,300mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging, 10W Qi wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 comes with a dual-camera module-- main 12MP (f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size) SuperSpeed dual pixel wide-angle sensor (78-degree Field-Of-View) + 12MP (f/2.2, 1.22μm pixel size) ultra-wide angle (123-degree FOV) sensor with LED flash and support HDR10+, OIS, up to 8x digital zoom and video recording up to 4K at 60fps.

On the front, it features a 10MP (f/2.4) for selfies and video chatting.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 comes with a bigger foldable display and enhanced durability along with a powerful processor, good camera, and long-lasting battery.

