Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Here's what to expect at Samsung event

South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung is all geared up to host the new edition of the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on Thursday (August 11).

Like the previous editions earlier this year and in 2020, Samsung's upcoming programme is an online-only event due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is slated to kick off tonight at 7:30 pm IST.

Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Here's what to expect at the Samsung event

Already, Samsung has given the hint that the program will see the launch of two premium phones-- Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3-- with bendable displays.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is said to come with two super AMOLED screens-- one 6.23-inch cover display and inside, it will have a 7.55-inch wide-screen. It will come with a 4,400mAh battery, come with a 12MP triple camera on the back and one 12MP snapper for selfies.

Whereas, the Galaxy Z Flip3 will feature a 1.9-inch super AMOLED cover screen and a 6.7-inch vertically foldable display. It will have a 3,300mAh cell and come with a dual-12MP primary camera and a 10MP shooter for selfies.

Both the devices' displays will support a 120Hz refresh rate and also come with fast charging capabilities.

Inside, they are expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core chipset with Android 11-based One UI software. They will come with top-of-the-line camera hardware as well.

Besides smartphones, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 4. It is said to come with a 1.19-inch AMOLED display and come with durability certification including a water-and-dust proof enclosure. It will also house a new-age Exynos W920 chipset. It is touted to be the world's first smart wearable to run advanced Wear OS, developed jointly by Google and Samsung engineers. It will have several key features of Tizen OS seen in previous generation Samsung smart wearables.

The new Wear OS is said to offer a simple but effective user interface and better optimization with hardware to deliver smooth performance and long battery life.

Also, Samsung is expected to showcase the new Galaxy Buds2. It will come with advanced mics for ambient noise detection and deliver crisp audio clarity during a phone call and support the Active Noise Cancellation feature. It will offer up to 20 hours of talk time with the case.

