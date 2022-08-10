Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Here's what to expect at Samsung's hardware event

The world's leading smartphone-maker Samsung is all geared up to unveil the company's most premium hardware on Wednesday (August 10).

It is an online-only event and is slated to kick off at 9:00 am ET (6:30 pm IST). The company has made arrangements to stream the programme live on its official website and YouTube channel.

Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Here's what to expect at the grand Samsung event

Samsung has already revealed that it will be bringing both the Galaxy Fold4 and Flip4 series. They come with improved durability and feature an IP6X rating for water and dust-resistant rating. Also, come with premium and better build quality than its predecessors.

The Galaxy Fold4 is said to sport a 6.2-inch cover display and inside, it is likely to flaunt a wider 7.6-inch bendable OLED screen. Both the displays are said to support a 120Hz refresh rate.

Inside, it is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 8GB RAM/12GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, and a 4,400mAh battery.

Also, it will boast a triple-camera on the back- a main 50MP + 12MP ultra-wide sensor + 10MP telephoto with 3X zoom with LED flash on the back. On the cover display, it will have a 10MP sensor. And, on the wide-screen panel, it will have a 16MP camera.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Flip4 is said to feature a 6.7-inch screen, which can fold vertically. The company is said to have incorporated an improved bendable display panel that can sustain longer than previous iterations. Also, on the front, it will have a bigger 2.1-inch screen, compared to 1.9-inch in the predecessor.

It comes with the Android 12-based One UI 4 OS, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging speed, 10W wireless charging speed, 5W reverse wireless charging speed.

It is said to feature a dual-camera module- main 12MP wide (with OIS) backed by a 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with LED flash, and 4K video recording capability. On the front, it is expected to feature a 10MP sensor.



Samsung Galaxy Fold3. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Must read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G review: Foldable phone is now finally mainstream

Samsung is also bringing the Galaxy Watch5 series which is said to offer two variants-- Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch5 Pro.

They are said to come with a sturdy glass shield to resist scratches and also come IP68 rating, meaning they will be able to sustain for up 1.5 metres (approx. five feet) under water for close to 30 minutes.

Also, it will run the new WearOS jointly developed by Samsung and Google. It will offer a visually better interface, reimagined widgets and also better optimised with hardware for longer battery life. Rumours also suggest the devices may support 10W wireless charging, double the speed of the predecessor.



Samsung Galaxy Watch4. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, it will also boast an improved BioActive sensor module consisting of a new generation Optical Heart Rate sensor paired with an Electrical Heart sensor and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) sensor. The latter is capable of measuring body skeleton mass, body water, body fat mass, and Body Mass Index (BMI) and this way, owners can track their body fitness better than before.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Watch4 review: Ideal choice for Android phone users

And, Samsung is also bringing Galaxy Buds Pro 2 with a better Active Noise Cancellation feature, with the promise of an improved music listening experience and also longer battery life.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.