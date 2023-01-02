Gamers concerned about getting formal training: Report

While gaming has seen a surge as a viable full-time career option for a number of people in India in the last few years, many gamers say they have not received any training and could do better with it.

According to the HP India Gaming Landscape Study 2022, which said that more gamers are preferring a personal computer as their platform of choice, 33 per cent of respondents say they would consider gaming as a full-time career, with an equal number considering it a part-time career.

Additionally, as many as 20 per cent of respondents wanted to be influencers, 18 per cent preferred to be software developers, 8 per cent chose to be streamers, and 2 per cent chose to become animators.

However, only 22 per cent of respondents said they had any form of training in gaming.

“It would have been helpful if there was some training available. I was also studying at the same time, while other people were spending all their time gaming, which gave them an advantage,” 22-year-old Kaashvi Hiranandani, who has been doing this full-time for the last two years, told The Economic Times.

The global gaming revenue stood at $184.4 billion in Newzoo's 2022 Global Games Market Report.

"The study also revealed that one in every three gamers is aware of certification courses in gaming. However, the fast-evolving nature of gaming is considered a deterrent in seeking certification, while most gamers rely on personal skill enhancement to upgrade their gaming performance,” Vickram Bedi, senior director – personal systems, HP India told the publication.

Gamers tend to follow those adept in a specific game to enhance their skills. As per the HP study, 32 per cent gamers honed their skills by following a gaming star.

JetSynthesys chairperson Rajan Navani said that most gaming firms held boot camps for their star players. “This helps them understand the game and get better at playing it.” Navani said that beyond the ‘play to earn’ option, gamers are pursuing other revenue streams like becoming content creators and live streaming their games.

Krutika Ojha, who streams her games on YouTube, said certificate courses on how to get better at creating content and streaming would be helpful for upcoming gamers, as this is something several people struggled with. She said she normally turns to one of the more established seniors in the space whenever she needs career advice.

When it comes to e-sports, the training is taken a lot more seriously as compared with other games.

“All of our five rosters have specific coaches who provide one-on-one guidance to our athletes in order to refine their skills and enhance their performances,” Rohit Jagasia, founder of Revenant Esports told the publication. “Their diet, nutrition and playing hours are all kept in check as it is an extremely vital part of the training protocols whenever we are preparing for any tournament.”