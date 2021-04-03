Gamers rejoice! Microsoft brings B&O wireless headsets

In a bid to improve the audio-front of gaming, Microsoft introduced a new Xbox accessory - the Bang & Olufsen (B&O) Beoplay Portal wireless headphones.

Bang & Olufsen teased the information on their Twitter page on March 29. The luxury headset comes shortly after the Danish brand released their H95 headphones.

Beoplay Portal is the first product in the Designed for Xbox Limited Series programme. It is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices, the headset is geared with several features including active noise-cancelling (ANC) and virtualised surround sound through Dolby Atmos for headphones.

Additionally, they include a virtual boom arm with a range of directional, beamforming microphones, instead of a physical one. "Beoplay Portal is the perfect combination of technology, design and craftsmanship providing an immaculate audio experience for gaming and everyday activities," the company said.

Weighing a little over 280 grams, the headset's ear cushions boast built-in jaw support to improve sound isolation. The headset's aluminium earcups have capacitive touch controls for volume, game, and chat balance. Four dedicated microphones amp call quality.

Also, gamers can use the Bang & Olufsen audio app, available on iOS or Android, to fine-tune their audio experience. "The app allows users to quickly swap between pre-set game modes, like RPG or FPS, adjust adaptive active noise-cancellation, mic monitoring, mic tone and game/chat balance", the company added.



Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay Portal Wireless Headphones. Credit: Xbox



It offers up to 35 hours of playtime on a single charge under normal usage. However, it offers 12 hours of battery life when using Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth and ANC. And, 24 hours when using only Bluetooth and ANC feature turned-on at all time. It takes close to three hours to fully charge the headphones from zero to 100%.

Starting at $499, the headset comes in the colours Black Anthracite, Grey Mist, and Navy Brass.

