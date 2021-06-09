Gamers shifting to PCs from smartphones: Report 

Gamers in India have a preference for the personal computer over the smartphone for gaming, a study has revealed.

The HP India Gaming Landscape Report 2021 has revealed that 89 per cent of respondents believe that a PC offers a better gaming experience than a smartphone. More importantly, four in 10 (37 per cent) mobile gamers indicated that they would migrate to a PC for gaming for a much better experience.

In India, where PC penetration is limited compared to mobile phones, this represents a tremendous growth opportunity for the PC gaming industry. The preference for moving to PCs for gaming was led by Millennials and Gen Z respondents (70 per cent), as well as by casual and enthusiast gamers (75 per cent). An overwhelming 94 per cent respondents across Tier 2 cities, 88 per cent across Tier 1, and 87 per cent in metro cities prefer PCs over mobile phones for gaming.

Respondents said better processing speed, display and sound are amongst the top reasons for gamers to migrate to PC gaming.

Also, the report said that gaming has also emerged as a viable career opportunity with over 90 per cent respondents agreeing that gaming industry is a viable career option.

But 84 per cent of all women respondents want to pursue gaming as career, followed by 80 per cent of male respondents, along with Gen X (91 per cent) and school students (88 per cent). Respondents from Tier 2 cities (84 per cent) appeared more likely to choose a career in the gaming industry than those from Metro cities (78 per cent).

Ketan Patel, Managing Director – HP India Market, said: “With people spending more time at home, gaming has seen a dramatic rise as consumers look to find new avenues for entertainment, stress release and social connect. In this scenario, the PC has emerged as the preferred device that provides the most comprehensive gaming experience. Gaming is among the fastest growing segments in our PC portfolio and we expect to continue this momentum and consolidate our position as the leading PC gaming brand in India.”

Apart from gaming, survey respondents highlighted entertainment (54 per cent), photo / video editing (54 per cent) and graphic design (48 per cent), as other key tasks that they performed on their PCs – highlighting the versatility of PCs with gaming capabilities.

Another finding from the report is the rise of PC gaming as a stress buster and a tool to connect with friends and family, especially during the prevalent challenge of limited social interaction. Over 92 per cent respondents agreed that gaming helps relieve work/ study pressure while reducing stress and inducing positive feelings.

In addition, 91 per cent believe that gaming fosters better peer-level socialising and helps make new friends. Similarly, 91 per cent respondents also believe that gaming boosts attention and concentration levels.

Vickram Bedi, Sr. Director, Personal Systems - HP India Market, said: “In recent times, the importance of technology in maintaining social connect and aiding in positive mental health has become paramount. Gaming has emerged as a wholesome activity that the entire family can participate and connect with friends and family. PC Gaming is now a global phenomenon, and careers opportunities in the industry are immense. This not only represents a big opportunity for India to shine on the global stage, but also highlights the immense value that the PC brings as device, with its all-round capabilities.”

The survey also touched on users’ key preferences in selecting a PC, especially for gaming. One third of all PC users surveyed (33 per cent) prefer gaming features while making their purchase decision. Better processing speed (65 per cent) and graphics capabilities (64 per cent) were the key consumer considerations while choosing a gaming PC.

In total, 1,500 respondents completed the survey between March and April 2021, across 25 Metros, Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities across India.