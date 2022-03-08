Garmin launches Instinct 2 series watches in India

American consumer electronics major Garmin released the new line of Instinct 2 series in India.

Garmin Instinct 2 boasts MIL-STD-810G certification, meaning it is capable of sustaining wide-range of environmental conditions such as low pressure for altitude testing; exposure to high and low temperatures plus temperature shock (both operating and in storage); rain (including windblown and freezing rain); humidity, fungus, salt fog for rust testing; sand and dust exposure; explosive atmosphere; leakage; acidic atmosphere, acceleration; shock and transport shock; gunfire vibration and random vibration.

Also, it comes with a 10ATM water resistance rating, and this means, the device can be taken for a deep dive in to the ocean up to 100 meters.

The new Garmin Watch comes in two sizes— a larger 45mm bezel and a new Instinct 2S with a smaller 40mm bezel.

It comes with advanced sensors to track biometric vitals such as blood oxygen, calories burned, heart rate, respiration rate, sleep score, and women’s health including menstrual cycle. Also, it offers a sleep score and can track stress.

Besides the standard health tracking, it offers more details such as VO2 Max, Fitness Age, Training Status/Load/Effect, Recovery Time, HIIT, and Daily Suggested Workout.

It also has the multisport activity feature that allows users to transition between activities and continue to view their total time and distance. Users’ families and friends can follow the activities of their loved ones through text messaging and can be notified in the event of an emergency with the help of Instinct 2’s Incident Detection feature.

Garmin Instinct 2 users can further customise their experience with applications, widgets, watch faces, data fields, and more from Garmin Connect IQ (CIQ) store.

The company also offers two purpose-built editions— Instinct 2 Solar- Tactical Edition and Camo Edition.

The Instinct 2 Solar - Tactical Edition comes with exclusive features such as Kill Switch, Stealth Mode, Night Vision Goggle Compatibility, Dual Format Position Coordinates, and Jumpmaster Activity mode is available in black or coyote tan.

The Camo edition as the name suggests comes with matching camouflage colouring with Graphite patterns.

Also, the Instinct 2 series promises up to four weeks of continuous use with the smartwatch mode. Also, thanks to advancements in solar technology, select Instinct 2 Solar models offer unlimited battery life 1 in smartwatch mode and 48 hours in GPS mode with solar setting a new battery life standard for Garmin.

Garmin is offering Instinct 2S for Rs 33,990. The Instinct 2S Solar is priced Rs 43,990 and the standard Instinct costs

The standard Instinct 2 and the Instinct 2 Solar are priced Rs 36,990 and Rs 46,990, respectively.

Instinct 2 Camo Edition (Graphite) is priced Rs 41,490 and the top-end Instinct 2 Solar Tactical Edition will set you back by Rs 51,990.

The first 100 customers to pre-book Instinct 2 will get a pair of ‘Saucony’ casual shoe and ‘Azura’ worth Rs 7,990. All the Garmin Instinct 2 series are available at Garmin brand stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Synergizer, Tata Cliq, Tata Luxury, Helios, Just In Time, and Decathlon-Anubhava store (Bengaluru).

