Get ready to rumble: New Destroy All Humans! Announced

THQ Nordic has announced a reboot of the cult classic alien invasion game Destroy All Humans!.

Featuring the return of the little green, mean killing machine Crypto from the earlier games, Destroy All Humans returns to the 50s with tongue-in-cheek humour and weapons equally insane.

According to listings on Amazon, the gameplay involves “posing as pathetic humans to infiltrate their fragile democracy” and features “psychokinesis to send enemies flying or bombard them with random objects”. The listing also says the game includes a new mission.

“The cult-classic returns! Terrorize the people of 1950s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137. Harvest their DNA and bring down the US government in the faithful remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities. Reduce their cities to rubble with your flying Saucer! One giant step on mankind!”

Destroy All Humans launches in 2020 for the PS4, Xbox One and PC and is developed by Black Forest Games.

