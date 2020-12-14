Gmail, YouTube down as Google services crash worldwide

Gmail, YouTube down as Google services crash worldwide

The issues started around 5 pm and have affected most, if not all services provided by Google

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 14 2020, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 18:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

All services from Alphabet Inc, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were down for thousands of users across the globe on Monday.

Google's own website that logs outages showed that all of the company's services were suffering from outages since about 7:00 a.m ET.

"We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it," company's video platform said in a tweet. "We'll update you here as soon as we have more news."

According to outage monitoring website DownDetector, more than 12,000 YouTube users were affected in various parts of the world, including the United States, Britain and India

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Google
Gmail
YouTube

What's Brewing

This ring can flag Covid-19 even if symptoms are subtle

This ring can flag Covid-19 even if symptoms are subtle

Apple iPhone 13 retail box to become slimmer in 2021

Apple iPhone 13 retail box to become slimmer in 2021

Storms help douse Australia's Fraser Island bushfire

Storms help douse Australia's Fraser Island bushfire

How ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is turning women to chess

How ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is turning women to chess

Scientists look to bats for signs of next pandemic

Scientists look to bats for signs of next pandemic

 