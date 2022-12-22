Godfather banking trojan detected in Android apps

With more than three billion active users on Android platform, Google dominates the smartphone ecosystem. One of the primary reason for people find Android better over other platforms is that it is open and also, allows users to side-load APKs (Android Application Package) easily with less restriction. It also attracts cyber criminals to prey on naive users.

In the latest instance, Group-IB’s Threat Intelligence team has detected GodFather trojan in several Android apps installed in multiple regions targeting companies -- 49 in US, 31 in Turkey, 30 in Spain, and more. Even financial services providers in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Italy, and Poland are also said to eb among the most affected.

Also, it is known to target crypto apps and wallets too.

Once installed on the device, GodFather trojan-based app hides its icon in the app list and mimic 'Google Play Protect', a standard security tool found in every Android device in the world.

If not nibbed in the bud, the malware will be able to read SMS texts, notifications, screen recordings, contact lists, make calls, write to external storage, and read the device status and even steal banking app credentials.

Android phone owners are advised not to install apps from third-party app stores or side any APKs developed by unknown publishers.

Also, like on the computer, it is a good practice to install anti-virus apps on Android phones for early detection of malware-laced apps.

