Google begins to release redesigned Gmail to all

Last month, Google had announced to bring the newly redesigned layout for Gmail for web users. Now, as promised, it has begun releasing the update in phases to all types accounts including workspace clients and private individuals around the world.

"We’re introducing a new, integrated view for Gmail, making it easy to move between critical applications like Gmail, Chat, and Meet in one unified location," the company said.

By the end of February, all will begin to see Gmail with a new layout and user interface. Initially, users will get the choice to opt-in to test the new experience. This will help get the hang of the new design. If they are not happy with it, they can revert to classic Gmail via settings.

Others who didn't opt-in for the new Gmail UI will see the change by default in April and they will get the option to go back to retro design.



Gmail's new layout. Credit: Google



And, by the end of June, everybody will see the new Gmail UI and this will be permanent, as they won't be an option to go back to the old layout design.

All the Google apps in Gmail will be on the menu to the far left. Users have to click on the app's name to switch between them or point to an icon to see a preview.

Also, when the user taps on chat, it will show a small pop-up window at the bottom of the screen. Users can go to the top of any chat or next to the chat message in the side panel, and click Open in a pop-up. The window stays in view as the user moves to other tabs, such as Mail or Spaces.

Google has released a video showing the new changes coming to Gmail:

