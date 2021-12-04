Google brings new features to Android phones ahead of Christmas

With the Christmas holidays upon us, Google in a bid to amp up the festive fervor is bringing new value-added features to Android phones around the world.

It is introducing Family Bell, new visually appealing widgets, new memories on the Google Photos app, and Car Key feature via Android Auto to more phones.

With the new Family Bell reminder, Android phone users will be able to stay on track with their daily schedules, wherever they may be.

For instance, if the users set up Family Bell on Android phone, it will be integrated into all allied devices such as a home speaker or smart display, bells and notifications will alert them and the family members when it's time for important moments throughout the day-- such as pick up kids from sports practice or get to bed on schedule, watering a tree, a family movie night or volunteering to support a local cause. Family members will also be able to set bells on their own devices so they can stay on top of their individual goals too.



Family Bell feature. Credit: Google



As far as widgets are concerned, Google has redesigned the Google Play Books. It now has refreshed interface and most importantly offers easy access to the full library of books and helps the user keep track of the audiobook progress.

The new YouTube Music widget will offer playback controls and recently played tracks right on the phone's Home screen.

The new Photos app widget feature, which is expected to roll out from next week, will help users put favourite people and pets on the Home screen to reminiscence the good old times.

Users have to just select a few faces and an appropriate frame, then the widget will do the rest, decorating the Home screen with the nearest and dearest.

Furthermore, Google Photos will also get a new Memories feature. It will appear in the photo grid and feature a curated selection of photos and videos from holidays like New Year’s Eve or Halloween, Deepavali, and other important milestones like birthdays and graduations.

As people around the world have different cultures and festivals of their own, Google Photos will offer specific controls to allow the user to rename, personalize, correct or even remove these Memories from the photo grid.



Photos Memories widget. Credit: Google



This festive season, Google is bringing an auto permission-reset feature boosting user privacy on Android phones. "With permissions auto-reset on Android, your device will automatically turn off runtime permissions—which allow apps to access data or take actions on your behalf—for downloaded apps you haven’t used in a while. You can always turn permissions back on anytime you like, either by opening the app again or through the settings menu," the company said.

Google is also bringing a value-added feature Emoji Kitchen that lets users combine two emojis to form a fun sticker and share it with loved ones.

Last but not the least, Google is bringing virtual Car Keys support to more devices around the world.

Starting this weekend, the Digital car key is available in select countries on Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S21 for compatible BMW cars. They can lock, unlock and even start the vehicle using the phones.



Digital Car Key feature. Credit: Google



Also, users can make cars automatically connect with the companion phone once it senses the device is close and launch Android Auto. It will soon get a smart reply to respond to a message through Google Assistant. Users have to simply tap to respond or create a custom message.

Also, Android Auto cars will get an always-on play button, right on the Home screen. Furthermore, Google will bring the voice search feature to help users search for music faster in the media apps.

