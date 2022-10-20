Google brings privacy-centric tool for users to control ads

Over the last decade, major technology companies have come under scrutiny for their intrusive user-tracking behaviour. They used personal information to deliver targeted ads and this generated revenue for them.

But, after Facebook's Cambridge Analytica scandal hit the media, people became more aware of their privacy rights, and this forced tech companies to cut back on user tracking on phones.

Google has substantially improved its user privacy policy on Android phones and now, the apps have to take permission from users for access to critical features like a mic, camera, location, and contact list. And, users can directly go to individual app settings and block all access.

Now, in the latest instance, Google has introduced a new My Ad Center that gives more control to users on Google Search, YouTube, and Discover services.

“Online advertising doesn’t need to be confusing or out of your control. My Ad Center builds on our responsibility to strengthen the ways we keep users in control of their ad experiences while ensuring that every day, people are safer with Google,” noted Jerry Dischler, VP/GM, Ads, Google.



My Ad Center on an Android phone. Credit: Google



It also offers the user, the ability to control ads in five sensitive categories such as alcohol, dating, gambling, pregnancy & parenting, and weight loss.

And, topics such as health, race, religion, or sexual orientation, are simply off-limits and those related ads will never show up on Google apps.

The new My Ad Center replaces the confusing Google features-- Ad Settings and About this Ad, which were difficult for users to understand the settings. The My Ad Center will also offer insight to users on how their information is used to personalise the ad experience.

On YouTube, the browsing history was determined to deliver personalised ads. Now, with My Ad Center, users can block the app from looking into YouTube history.

That being said, the ads will continue to come on Search, YouTube, and Discover platforms. But, the ads will be less relevant. Users can make the changes on My Ad Center (here).

