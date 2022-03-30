Google Chats all set to replace Hangouts messenger app

In the early part of the 2010-20 decade, the Hangouts chat feature was an integral part of Google+, an alternative to MySpace and Facebook, and other emerging social media platforms. But, unfortunately, Google Plus did not appeal to internet users. Later the search engine giant slowly disintegrated it and made Hangouts, a standalone app.

Again, the Hangouts app was overshadowed by WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Snapchat. Now, almost a decade later, Google has killed the Hangouts app. It has taken down the application from both the Play Store for Android and Apple App Store for iPhones and iPads.

In the coming weeks, the Hangouts app, which is already installed on the devices will be replaced with Google Chats.

Already, desktop versions users are seeing the banners asking them to move to Google Chats.

Now that the Hangouts app is going to the history books, many people wonder why Google despite being a technology giant, has failed to bring products both hardware (read Pixel phones) and software that appeals to consumers.



Google Chat will soon replace the Hangouts app. Credit: Google



Another instance is Google Stadia. It was launched with so much grandeur in 2019 and was touted to give a stiff challenge to established players such as Microsoft's Xbox and Sony's PlayStation platforms, but the company has lost focus in continuing it. Google Stadia has a low stock of exclusive games and now that, Xbox and PlayStation have reduced the prices of the subscription, Stadia has no more takers.

Only the Search app, Google Lens, Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Camera app have prospered not just on Android but also on iOS devices too. With Pixel phones, Google can still turn things around for good. Also, we are hearing, we may see the first-ever Pixel Watch later this year in October. It is expected to challenge the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch series, which have become popular for improving fitness regimes.

If Pixel Watch manages to match Apple Watch's potential life-saving capability to alert users of heart conditions and hard fall to get immediate medical help, Google can improve its brand image as more than just a search engine.

Coming back to the topic at hand; Google Chat standalone app is now available on Play Store and Apple App Store. Also, if users happen to have installed Gmail, then, they can use the integrated chat feature, and no need to install a separate app.

We are very curious to know how the Google Chat app will appeal to the users and how well it will compete with WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.