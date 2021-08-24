Google Chrome users need to update their browsers, here's why

Google Chrome currently boasts more than 2 billion global users and is the preferred browser choice in most cases over other options such as Firefox, Edge or Safari, according to Moneycontrol.

However, Google announced its fourth urgent update warning in a span of 2 months to keep its user data safe from hackers. The update is for its Windows, macOS and Linux app versions.

The new version, 92.0.4515.159, will be rolled out in a matter of days or weeks, and users must update to the same to avoid any potential data breaches.

Google’s official blog post lists 7 ‘ high-security threats’ found in Chrome, found with the help of various researchers. Bug details, links, and plans have not been disclosed by Google, who plan on keeping it that way until most users have updated with the fix — a choice made to keep sensitive information away from the reach of miscreants.

The details listed by Google on their blog so far are as follows:

High — CVE-2021-30598: Type Confusion in V8. Reported by Manfred Paul

High — CVE-2021-30599: Type Confusion in V8. Reported by Manfred Paul

High — CVE-2021-30600: Use after free in Printing. Reported by 360 Alpha Lab

High — CVE-2021-30601: Use after free in Extensions API. Reported by 360 Alpha Lab

High — CVE-2021-30602: Use after free in WebRTC. Reported by Cisco Talos

High — CVE-2021-30603: Race in WebAudio. Reported by Google Project Zero

High — CVE-2021-30604: Use after free in ANGLE. Reported by SecunologyLab

How to update to the latest version?

Settings > Help > About Google Chrome

If the version mentioned is the same as the one written above, the user is safe from the threats. If not, the user must update to version 92.0.4515.159 immediately.