Google delays release of fully custom phone chip until 2025

Google delays release of custom phone chip until 2025

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 06 2023, 20:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 20:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Alphabet Inc's Google has delayed the release of a fully custom chip for its Pixel smartphones until 2025, The Information reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Google originally planned to release the chip, internally called Redondo, next year to replace the semi-custom chips it currently designs with Samsung Electronics, the report said.

The tech giant will also switch from Samsung to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) for making the chips, called Tensors, according to The Information.

Also Read | Google accuses CCI of protecting Amazon in Android probe

The world's largest contract chipmaker counts companies such as Apple and Nvidia among its customers.

Google and TSMC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Google will stick with Samsung for another year and wait until 2025 to introduce a fully custom design chip, internally code-named Laguna, according to The Information.

The Laguna chip will be based on TSMC's 3-nanometer manufacturing process, currently the world's most advanced chipmaking process, the report added.

