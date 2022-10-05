Google event 2022: Here's what to expect at Pixel hardware programme

Google earlier in the year during the I/O 2022 in May had given a sneak peek at Pixel 7, 7 Pro series, and Pixel Watch along with Pixel tablet. Except for the latter, the other three will be finally showcased during the fall event slated to kick off on October 6 at 10: 30 pm IST.

Google Pixel hardware programme: Here's what to expect

Google has confirmed that Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and the company's first-ever Pixel Watch will be unveiled at the upcoming event. It has even shown how they look, but to keep the buzz around the devices, it has kept the features device under wraps for the big reveal on D-Day.

However, the Google product vault seems to breached, as specifications of the devices and even the product ads have made their way to social media platforms.

The Pixel 7 Pro is said to feature a big 6.7-inch LPTO LED QHD+ display panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It will support a fingerprint sensor, face unlock security system and come with IP68 rating, meaning the device can sustain water pressure for up to 1.5 metres (approx. five feet) for close to 30 minutes.

Inside, it will house a Google Tensor G2 silicon with Titan M2 security chip, 12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and 5,000mAh battery, promising to offer a full day battery life and support both wired and wireless charging.

The Pixel 7 Pro will sport a triple-camera module-- 50MP wide-angle lens + 12MP ultra-wide-angle with auto-focus + 48MP telephoto lens with 5X optical zoom and LDAF with LED flash. It will support macro focus photo mode, support high-resolution 30X digital zoom, realtone, and movie motion blur features. On the front, it is expected to feature a 10.8MP selfie camera. Both cameras will support 4K video recording.



Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro series. Credit: Google



On the other hand, the regular Pixel 7 is expected to feature a smaller 6.3-inch full HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will also come with It will support a fingerprint sensor, face unlock security system, and come with IP68 rating.

Inside, it will come packed with Google Tensor G2, Titan M2 security chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and 4,700mAh battery, promising to offer a full day battery life and support both wired and wireless charging.

It will sport a dual-camera module on the back-- main 50MP wide-angle lens with 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with LDAF and LED flash, support high-resolution 8X digital zoom, realtone, and movie motion blur features. On the front, it is expected to feature a 10.8MP selfie camera. Both cameras will support 4K video recording.

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro series prices are expected to start at $599 (around Rs 48,784) and $899 (roughly Rs 73,217), respectively.

Must read | Google Pixel 6a review: It's all about user experience



Google Pixel Watch. Credit: Google



The Pixel Watch features a circular dial with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 5ATM water pressure-resistant rating (up to 50 meters in depth).

It will run Wear OS software with some key features of Fitbit for fitness tracking and also support sensors to monitor sleep, heart rate, and ECG (Electrocardiogram) for AFib (Atrial Fibrillation). It is expected to offer a full day of battery life. Also, it may come with a complimentary six-month Fitbit subscription for free. In Europe, it may cost around 357 (approx. Rs 28, 893).

Must read | Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Fantastic TWS earbuds

Google's new products' teaser video:

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.