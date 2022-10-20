Google Family Link app gets new child movement alert feature and more

Google's Family Link app is one of the most secure apps for parents to control their children's activities on phones. Now, the company is introducing new value-added security features with improved tracking capabilities.

In the latest update, Google has redesigned the app with a better interface and also bring the most popular features such as screen time limits and blocking and approving apps in the forefront for easy access.

Also, a central place has been created for viewing requests and notifications sent from children.

Furthermore, there is a special 'Today only' feature wherein kids can seek their parent's permission to increase screen time or approve app installation or view a certain website. The feature will override the general screen time limit settings for that particular day only.



New Today's limit extension feature on the Family Link app. Credit: Google



Now, the Controls tab enables parents to supervise with the ability to set screen time limits for each device or for specific apps, set content restrictions, and manage app data permissions, Google said.

And, with the new Location tab, parents get a full view of the map with children's location in a single frame on the phone. Also, Google has added valuable information such as the battery life of their kids' phones and the ability to ring the child’s device to find it – for instance, when it gets misplaced within the home like between the couch cushions.



Location tab on the Family Link app. Credit: Google



Most importantly, parents can turn on notifications to be alerted when their child arrives at or leaves a specific destination like school or from a private cricket practice ground.

And, lastly, Google Family Links gets a new The Highlights tab. As the name suggests, parents will get to see a snapshot of the child’s app usage, screen time, and recently installed apps all in one frame on the phone. This way, users can understand how the child has been using the device.

