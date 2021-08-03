Google gives sneak peek on Pixel 6, 6 Pro ahead of launch

For the past couple of months, there has been a chatter on the web that Google is ready with a proprietary chipset code named White Chapel that will power the company's 2021-series Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. But, there was no credible information to believe it was indeed true or not and thought of waiting till October to really know what Google has in store for all of us.

Out of the blue, search engine giant in a series of tweets has given us a sneak peek at the new Pixel 6, 6 Pro phones' design and also confirmed that rumours of in-house silicon were indeed true.

The company has confirmed that both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will come with custom-made Google Tensor. It is capable of processing Google’s most powerful AI and ML models directly on the device

"Speech recognition is another foundational technology where you will see a huge improvement in #Pixel6. Google Tensor allows us to make big leaps in--Voice commands, Translation, Captioning & Dictation " the company said.



A Custom-made Google Tensor chipset will be used in the Pixel 6 series. Credit: Google



It also added the Pixel 6 owners will be able to notice massive enhancements in terms of photography capabilities over the predecessor.

Google also noted that the Pixel 6 Pro will feature a triple-camera module, which will also house a Telephoto lens, a first for any Pixel series mobile. It will support 4x optical zoom as well.

Furthermore, Google Pixel 6 series will have several layers of hardware security, most secured compared to any phone in the market.



The new Pixel 6 series will be launched in October 2021. Credit: Google



With the material design feature of Android 12, Google has ensured that the user interface and app icon colours match the Pixel model's hue. By the way, both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be offered in three dual-tone colours.

Must read | Android 12: 10 key features you should know about the new major OS update

The rest of the features of the Pixel 6 series will be formally revealed in October. Also, besides the new phones, the company is expected to launch the first-ever Pixel Watch.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.