Google I/0 2023: Pixel Fold, Tablet and more unveiled

As advertised, Google unveiled the much-awaited foldable phone Pixel Fold along with the affordable Pixel 7a. Another surprise announcement was the Pixel Tablet. Though, it was shown in a teaser in the late 2022 fall event, nobody knew for sure, if the tablet would be revealed during the I/O 2023.

Google Pixel Fold

The new foldable phone sports a 5.8-inch full HD OLED-based cover display on the front. Inside, it will have a wider 7.6-inch screen. Both screens support 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone comes with IPX8 water-and-dust certification, which is necessary to ensure the device can survive accidental water splashes. It boasts durable build quality and comes with a 180-degree fluid friction hinge made of steel.

Pixel Fold will be powered by Tensor G2 silicon seen on current premium phones-- Pixel 7 and 7 Pro series. And, will run Android 13 out-of-the-box and will most likely get a minimum of three years of Android updates and five years of software security support.



Pixel Fold. Credit: Google



It may come with a triple camera module on the back-- main 48MP + 10.8MP telephoto lens + ultra-wide 10.8MP with LED flash. And, on the front, it may feature 9.5MP on the cover display. And, inside, there will be 8MP (with Sony IMX355).

Google is expected to offer Pixel Fold in two storage -- 256GB ( with 12GB RAM) and 512GB (with 12GB RAM)-- for $1,799 (1,39,588) and $1,919, respectively in select markets.

Pixel Tablet

It flaunts a 11-inch LCD screen with a 2,560 x 1,600p resolution, 6:10 aspect ratio, support up to 500-nits peak brightness, and the display will support USI 2.0 sensitive stylus.



Pixel Tablet. Credit: Google



Inside, it is powered by Google Tensor G2 silicon, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, two 8MP wide cameras, one each on the front and the back with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree field of view (FoV), and a 1.12 μm pixel size) with LED flash (only on the rear side), and a massive 27Wh battery, which can let tablet stream videos for 12 hours. Pixel Tablet comes in two storage options— 128GB and 256GB storage— for $499 and $599, respectively in select markets.

Pixel 7a

It sports a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED display, support for a 90Hz refresh rate and face unlock feature via the front camera.

Under the hood, it is said to come packed with Tensor G2, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB storage (non-expandable), and a 4,385mAh battery with 18W wired charging speed and 7.5W wireless charging capability.



Pixel 7a. Credit: Google



It houses a dual-camera module-- 64MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with an ultra-wide 12MP sensor with LED flash on the back. And, it features a 10.8MP wide camera sensor on the front.

And, it runs Android 13 and will get Android OS updates for three years(2026) and five years of security software support up to 2028. It costs Rs 43,999 in India and Flipkart is offering lucrative deals to HDFC bank card users.

Updates on Google Workspace apps and generative AI bot Bard

Search engine giant has promised to integrate Bard to all its services offered on Workspace including Docs, Sheets, and more.

It unveiled the 'Help me write' feature for Workspace apps. It is an advanced version of the Smart Compose feature and can even create smart templates, with Adobe Firefly collaboration, it can even conjure up images with just text commands.

Add to that, Google has announced to improve the Find My app to offer precise tracking of lost devices, and also curb unwanted tracking of people using smart tags and related accessories.

With integration with Pathways Language Model (PaLM) 2, Google engineers have improved the new generative AI to understand complex language queries in more than 100 languages.

It can even assist in writing codes in more than 20 plus computer programming languages.

Google Bard will soon be available in India along with 180-plus countries soon.

Add to that Google will bring immersive routes of 15 global cities on the Maps app.

And, Google Photos will soon get Magic Editor, which can allow users to move things around the photo to almost no residual marks of alteration of the image. It will be first available in new Pixel phones coming later this year and later expanded to other compatible Android phones.

Android 14

In addition to bringing more customisation of Material You UI themes such as emoji-based wallpapers, generative AI wallpapers, and Cinematic 3D wallpaper. Also, Google is improving user privacy including unwanted tracking notifications and an enhanced Find My app, and many more.

