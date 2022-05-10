Google I/O 2022: Here's what to expect at developers' conclave

Google is all set to kick off the annual I/O 2022 edition on May 11. It is hosting the event in its Mountain View HQ backyard-- Shoreline Amphitheatre.

The event is slated to start with the keynote address by Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google (& parent company Alphapet Inc) at 10: 00 am PT (10:30 pm IST) on Wednesday.

Here's what to expect at Google I/O 2022:

Word on the street is that Google may announce at least two to three hardware products and offer a glimpse of Android 13 along with a host of new features to popular apps such as Google Assistant, Maps, language translations and more.

First up hardware; rumour has it that Google may unveil a new line of Pixel 6a, a watered-down version of the premium Pixel 6 series, launched in late 2021.

The new Pixel 6a is said to feature a 6.2-inch screen, Google Tensor (GS101) chipset, run Android 12 OS with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a dual-camera on the back-- main 12.2MP (with Sony IMX363) and a 12MP ( withSony IMX386) with LED flash and an 8MP selfie camera with Sony IMX355 sensor.

On the other hand, Pixel Watch is said to feature a bezel-less circular dial design language. And, it will run Google Wear OS with Fitbit tech integration. Also, it will support a 24/7 heart rate monitor, activity tracker, step count tracker, and other standard smart wearable fitness features.



Also, there are rumours of Google bringing a new Nest hub smart display, but there is very little information on the device's features.

Like previous years, Google will show some of the key features coming in the new Android software. In 2022, the company will be keeping the name to just numerical and Android 12 will be succeeded by Android 13.

Google has already released the Android 13 preview to registered developers. This year, the focus is on user privacy and also an improvement to material design language in the user interface. There will be more customisation options to enhance the visual appeal of the home screen and settings.

Add to that, Android's official Twitter put up a poll asking fans what key announcements they are looking forward to seeing at Google I/O 2022. It has offered four options-- security updates, message updates, cross-device updates or new partnerships. So far, many have opted for the cross-device updates. As of now, only a few apps support cross-platform app data transfer from iOS to Android and vice versa. The most recent to join the club was WhatsApp.



Also, search engine giant may also shed light on Android 12L, the custom software for tablets and foldable phones.

