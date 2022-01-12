Google launches Nest Hub 2nd gen smart display in India

Search engine giant Google on Wednesday (January 12) unveiled the new line of smart display-cum-speaker Nest Hub (2nd Gen) series in India.

The new Nest Hub 2 flaunts an edgeless glass display design language with no visible housing plastic. It makes it easy for users to clean and also if they have a good number of memorable family photos, they can be uploaded to the device and make it function as a beautiful digital photo frame. Its sensors are capable of understanding the light conditions of the room and automatically adjust the temperature of colours on the screen so the photos aren’t too bright or too dim.

A notable aspect of the new Google device is that it is made using recycled materials with its plastic mechanical parts containing 54 per cent recycled post-consumer plastic.

The new Google Nest Hub 2 is said to offer 50 per cent more bass than the original Nest Hub. It supports all the popular apps including YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana and JioSavvn. It can also play your favourite movies, videos and TV shows with a subscription from providers like Netflix, and YouTube Premium.

Like any other smart display, users can also ask for the latest news, sports updates, real-time weather information and even play videos including food recipes with step-by-step tutorials.

As far as privacy is concerned, Google has consciously decided not to incorporate cameras into the Nest Hub 2.

Furthermore, it comes with a physical sliding button to switch off the microphone.

Also, users get full powers to control voice commands and inputs recorded (only stays temporarily) in the device and they just ask it to delete all. For instance, you can ask—‘Ok Google, delete everything I said last week’.

The Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen comes in two colours— Chalk and Charcoal— for Rs 7,999. It is available on Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Reliance Digital, among other authorised retail chains in India.

