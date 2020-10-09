Google launches Pixel 4a, Nest Audio in India

The long wait for the Pixel 4a in India will soon be over, as Google finally announced the price and availability details of the much-awaited Android phone along with the new Nest Audio smart speaker.

The company confirmed that the new Pixel 4a and Nest Audio costs Rs 31,999 and Rs 7,999, respectively. As part of the launch offer, it will be available at a special price of Rs 29,999 and Rs 6,999 on Flipkart from October 16 onwards.

During the Big Billion Days sale next week (October 16-21), Flipkart is expected to offer up to 10% extra discount for customers using select partner bank cards.

Also, the Nest Audio will be coming to authorised retail stores-- Reliance Digital and Tata Cliq soon.

Google Pixel 4a features a 5.81-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2340p) OLED-based screen, Google's proprietary Titan M security module, 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core (2.2 GHz x 2 cores + 1.8 GHz x 4 cores), Adreno 618 graphics engine, Android 10 with Google Lens (OS support till 2022), 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage and 3140 mAh battery with 18W charger support.

Other than long-term software support, another notable aspect of the Pixel 4a is the photography hardware. It boasts a main 12.2 MP dual-pixel camera on the back with 1.4 μm pixel width, Auto-focus with dual-pixel phase detection, Optical + electronic image stabilisation, ƒ/1.7 aperture, and 77-degree field of view. It also supports 1080p at 30 FPS (Frames Per Second), 60 FPS, 120 FPS, 720p at 30 FPS, 60 FPS, 240 FPS and 4K at 30 FPS.

On the front, it houses an 8MP with 1.12 μm pixel size, ƒ/2.0 aperture, Fixed focus, and an 84-degree field of view. It supports full HD 1080p at 30 FPS , HD 720p at 30 FpS and 480p at 30 FPS.

On the other hand, the Nest Audio speaker flaunts optimised metallic grill with fabric cover.Inside, it houses a 19mm tweeter for consistent high-frequency coverage and clear vocals, and a 75mm mid-woofer to deliver the enhanced bass effect.

Google smart speaker is powered by a 1.8GHz Cortex-A53 quad-core processor with a high-performance Machine Learning hardware engine. It has a built-in Chromecast, supports Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity.



The new Nest Audio smart speakers launched in India. Credit: Google



It has a special Media EQ feature that enables the speaker to automatically tune itself to whatever you’re listening to music, podcasts, audiobooks or even a response from Google Assistant. And Ambient IQ lets Nest Audio also adjust the volume of Assistant, news, podcasts, and audiobooks based on the background noise in your home, so you can hear the weather forecast over a noisy dishwasher, the company said.

The new Nest Audio comes in five colors-- Chalk, Charcoal, Sand, Sky blue, and all-new Sage.