Google Lens can now help you identify skin condition

Google Lens gets new feature to help identify skin conditions

Based on the visual search results of Google Lens, he/she can then decide on whether to consult a skin doctor or get a medicine or cream from a nearby pharmacist.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 15 2023, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 12:22 ist
Google Lens feature gets skin condition detection feature. Credit: Google

Google has been a pioneer in bringing visual search with Google Lens, which offers way more information than just keyword searches.

After launching the standalone Lens app, the company later merged it with the search app to deliver factual data with the most accurate images. 

Now, Google Lens is getting a new feature that will help users be able to detect any known skin condition.

Not all people are aware of skin-related issues and whenever they find a rash or lesion or pimple on their body, it is very hard to know what condition it is. Is it a serious condition or not? should I go to the doctor or just buy a generic skin allergy off the counter? Some will panic on seeing an odd rash on their skin and think it is a cancer symptom. There is no need to jump to conclusion just yet. 

To avoid anxiety among users, Google has improved the Lens' visual match feature capability to compare with most of the skin conditions recorded in the medical research studies available in the public domain.

Based on the visual search results, he/she can then decide on whether to consult a skin doctor or get a medicine or cream from a nearby pharmacist.


Google Lens feature gets skin condition detection feature. Credit: Google

Here's how to check for skin conditions using Google Lens
Step 1: Open Google Search, and tap on the Lens feature (colorful camera icon) on the left of the search bar.
Step 2: Once the camera opens, tap the on-screen shutter button and you will get the instant results. We advise users to do more research by comparing several images and please consult the doctor before deciding on medication for the skin condition.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
Google Lens
Skin Cancer
Skin
Psoriasis
Pimple

Related videos

What's Brewing

Won't join politics for sure: Manoj Bajpayee

Won't join politics for sure: Manoj Bajpayee

Bumper opening predicted for 'Adipurush'

Bumper opening predicted for 'Adipurush'

Navy tests waters for commercial waterway on Yamuna

Navy tests waters for commercial waterway on Yamuna

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

 