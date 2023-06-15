Google Lens gets new feature to help identify skin conditions

Google has been a pioneer in bringing visual search with Google Lens, which offers way more information than just keyword searches.

After launching the standalone Lens app, the company later merged it with the search app to deliver factual data with the most accurate images.

Now, Google Lens is getting a new feature that will help users be able to detect any known skin condition.

Not all people are aware of skin-related issues and whenever they find a rash or lesion or pimple on their body, it is very hard to know what condition it is. Is it a serious condition or not? should I go to the doctor or just buy a generic skin allergy off the counter? Some will panic on seeing an odd rash on their skin and think it is a cancer symptom. There is no need to jump to conclusion just yet.

To avoid anxiety among users, Google has improved the Lens' visual match feature capability to compare with most of the skin conditions recorded in the medical research studies available in the public domain.

Based on the visual search results, he/she can then decide on whether to consult a skin doctor or get a medicine or cream from a nearby pharmacist.



Google Lens feature gets skin condition detection feature. Credit: Google



Here's how to check for skin conditions using Google Lens

Step 1: Open Google Search, and tap on the Lens feature (colorful camera icon) on the left of the search bar.

Step 2: Once the camera opens, tap the on-screen shutter button and you will get the instant results. We advise users to do more research by comparing several images and please consult the doctor before deciding on medication for the skin condition.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech