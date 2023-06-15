Google Maps gets glanceable directions feature and more

With new glanceable directions feature, users can enjoy the views around the new exotic places than staring at Google Maps app for turn-by-turn guide

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 15 2023, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 19:59 ist
Google expands Immersive View feature availability on Maps to more cities around the world. Credit: Google

Besides Google Lens, the company has announced new features will be rolled out to the Maps app too.

The new update will bring immersive view feature to new cities and be available for more than 500 landmarks around the world.

It will start with four new cities: Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence, and Venice in Europe. For instance, if you plan to visit a historical place such as Faneuil Hall, you can preview it in 3D right from your phone. Users can not only familiarise themselves with the landmark building but also with the street leading to it. This way, he/she will not feel out of place and reach the destination and enjoy the view for real with less hassle.

Google Maps will also get glanceable directions feature. Once the user opts in, he/she just has to request directions to the destination and get going. \


Google Maps gets new glanceable directions feature. Credit: Google

The Maps will automatically update the  ETAs (Estimated Time of Arrival) and where to make your next turn. If the user decides to take another path, the Maps app will update the trip automatically. This way, users don't have to stare at the phone all the time and just enjoy the walk seeing the stores around and only see the phone, while taking a turn.

The new glanceable directions will start rolling out globally this month for walking, cycling, and driving modes on Android and iOS apps.

Google will also improve the Recents feature, which is used by most people, who plan trips on Google Maps.  It will be updated next month. Once updated to the latest version in July,

The recent feature will highlight the places even after he/she closes the Google Maps window — so that the user can take a break from planning and come back to it later without ever losing the progress.

DH Tech
Technology News
Google
Google Maps

