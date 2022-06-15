Cheapest way ahead: Google Maps now shows toll rates!

Google Maps now offers estimated toll pass expenses for entire journey

Google has begun rolling the toll pass price estimation feature on Maps app for around 2,000 road stretches in select countries including the US, India, and Indonesia

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 15 2022, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 14:07 ist

In April, Google announced to bring toll charges estimation feature that would help users make informed decisions before taking a particular route to save cost to reach the destination.

As promised, Google has begun rolling the feature for around 2,000 road stretches in select countries including the US, India, and Indonesia. It will continue to add more regions in the coming days.

"To help make the choice between toll roads and regular roads easier, we’re rolling out toll prices on Google Maps for the first time. You’ll see the estimated toll price to your destination before you start navigating thanks to trusted information from local tolling authorities. We look at factors like having a toll pass or not, what the day of the week it is, along with how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time you’ll be crossing it," the Google Maps team said.

Here's how to check the toll prices on a journey:
Users need not make any deep dive into the Google Maps' app settings to enable the toll prices to feature. It is already on by default on most roads at least in Karnataka (India). 


Google Maps toll pass prices feature. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Just type the origin and destination on Google Maps and it will show all possible shortest and less-traffic routes along with the estimated toll prices of the respective road stretch. It should be noted that Google Maps adds up all the prices of the toll booths present in the stretch. 


Tolls settings on Google Maps. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Also, if you scroll down, there is a toll settings options to turn on/of- 'Avoid Highways', 'Avoid Tolls', 'Avoid Ferries', and 'See toll pass prices' along with the 'Remember Settings' tab.

