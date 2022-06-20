Google Meet app gets picture-in-picture feature

Since the start of the Covid-19 induced pandemic, Google has been steadily improving the Meet video conference app. It integrated Meet for video and audio calls within Gmail for easy access.

Now, it is bring more multi-tasking features to the Google Meet app. Once updated to the latest version, users will be able to see the picture-in-picture option. Also, users can place four video tiles of meeting attendees in a floating window on top of other applications on the screen.

This is being rolled out via Google Meet update to the Chrome browser for desktops and it may take a few days to reach all corners of the world. It will be available to all including enterprise clients with Google Workspace subscriptions, legacy G Suite basic users, and also individuals with personal Gmail accounts.



Picture-in-picture mode on Google Meet app. Credit: Google



On the Meet app tab, you can find the 'More' option with three vertically aligned dots beside the red-hued phone icon. There, you'll find the 'picture-in-picture' option.

Another interesting thing to note is that the users can move the Google Meet window around the screen and also, and the user can pin four separate video feeds of his colleagues/friends.



New Picture-in-picture Google Meet feature for the desktop version. Credit: Google



This way multiple videos feeds. This will provide greater flexibility in how the user combines people and content, allowing them to adjust the view in a way that best serves the purpose of the meeting and also making video conferences more engaging.

