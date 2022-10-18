Google Meet app to get automatic transcription feature next week

Most companies around the world have embraced hybrid work routines offering flexible options to work from home on some days and the rest of the week at the office. However, one thing employees cannot escape is the team meeting. Sometimes, when it goes on for too long, some may wander off with thinking of other things, and end up not noting down the key takeaways of the meeting. This may hurt even more if you miss the assignment pertaining to your job.

So, Google has come up with a solution for such a scenario. It has introduced a transcription feature to the video conference workplace utility tool Google Meet.

Once the session (with 200 or fewer members) on Google Meet starts, the meeting transcripts automatically get captured.



Google Meet gets transcription. Credit: Google



The meeting host, co-hosts, or the transcript initiator will receive the link to the transcription document via email after the meeting ends. And, the transcript will automatically be attached to the associated calendar invite for the meeting.

Users can transcribe a Google Meet video meeting into a Google Doc. The transcribed file is saved in the hosts 'Meet Recordings' folder in Google Drive, similar to meeting recordings, the company said.

This feature can only be accessed when using Google Meet on a desktop or laptop. Also, all members of the meeting will be notified that the meeting details are being transcribed.

Initially, the auto transcription will be available in English only. The new feature will be rolled out to Google Meet clients starting on October 24 and may take at least 15 days to fully cover all regions.

The company has plans to bring this support for more languages including French, German, Spanish and Portuguese in 2023.

