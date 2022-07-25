Google Meet gets new option to stream meeting on YouTube

Google Meet gets option to stream meetings on YouTube

  • Jul 25 2022, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2022, 14:43 ist

Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown forced corporates and schools to switch to online meetings and classes to keep the work and studies going.  For the past couple of years, Google, though a bit slow compared to Zoom, steadily added new features to make the user experience better.

In the latest attempt, Google has announced that the Meeting app will offer a new much awaited 'YouTube' streaming feature.

However, the admin of the Google Meet session will have sole control over streaming the meeting on the public platform. This comes in handy for NGOs (Non-Governmental Organisations) and local people welfare associations to host public meetings online. 

For instance, here in Bengaluru, government mandates local councilors or ward in-charge officers to host at least one or two ward committee meetings, to apprise locals of what new projects are taken up, and progress reports related to ongoing work and also receive complaints from citizens.


Google Meet gets the YouTube streaming option. Credit: Google

Due to the paucity of space and some can't attend in person, the meetings have a few people. But, with the new YouTube streaming, all can see the proceedings and also ask questions or get queries answered through the comments section on YouTube.

The new YouTube streaming feature on Google Meet will be available for 

It should be noted that for users to stream YouTube live through the Meet app, they should have their YouTube channel approved for live streaming in advance. It can take up to 24 hours to get the channel approved for live streaming.

The new YouTube streaming option will be available on Google Workspace Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, Teaching, Learning Upgrade customers, Google Workspace Individual users, and also to Google One Premium plan members in select countries.

