Google News will soon start providing free access to content behind paywall

Through its newest feature, Google will allow readers skip their most-dreaded obstacle: paywalls.

The tech giant on Wednesday announced it will offer free access to premium content of select news publishers. This will be available for the users of its new platform, News Showcase.

In October, the search engine giant launched News Showcase as a news curation platform where publishers can post news in form of story panels. Google has acquired licenses from these publishers to show their content for this new format. This was part of a $1 billion investment Google made in its news vertical.

“Paywalls are a crucial part of some publishers’ revenue strategies. To support that goal, we’ll pay participating partners to provide limited access to paywalled content for News Showcase users. In return, users will register with the news publisher, providing a way for the publisher to build a relationship with readers,” according to a blog post by Google.

The company is also launching a new form of a panel in its app where people can get a curated list of stories selected by their favourite publishers. For example, if a user follows a news outlet that covers their local news, they will see daily updates on the most important local stories, selected by that publication.

According to Google’s blog, more than 400 news publications in countries including Germany, Brazil, Argentina, France, UK and Australia have signed on for the News Showcase service. The 'News Showcase' app is available on Android and iOS and will soon be accessible through news.google.com and Discover.