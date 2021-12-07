Google now allows direct video, audio calls on Gmail

Last September, Google had announced it would bring direct audio and video calling features to Workspace service for enterprises. Now, it is available to all users with a Gmail account.

The feature is being rolled out through an update to Gmail and once upgraded to the latest version, it can be found in the Google Chat section and call anybody with the Gmail account be it on an iPhone or an Android mobile.

Previously, users had to send an invite to even start a video call and it looked too formal and the extra steps to send and then the receiver had to revert back with acceptance and then initiate a video call. This made many use other alternatives, which offered direct calling.

Now, Gmail users can just do the same without any process of sending and receiving invites.



Google brings audio and video call features to Gmail. Credit: Google



For now, Google is offering just one-to-one calls. It has plans to bring group video calls in the near future. Until then, to host multiple people, they have to rely on the Google Meet invite system.

Here's how to make audio or video call on Google's Gmail Chat:

To ring someone directly, select the phone or video icon in the top right corner of a 1:1 chat.

While on a call, users see a banner of the person they’re on a call with, the call duration, and a Meet icon in the chat roster.

