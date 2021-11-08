Google offers real-time updates on Tamil Nadu floods

For the past few days, heavy rains are lashing Tamil Nadu particularly in the coastal areas including the capital city Chennai. Several localities are submerged and local government agencies are trying to evacuate stranded citizens to safety.

Now, Google has announced to offer real-time flood alerts on both the Maps and Search apps on mobile.



Google Search app offers real-time Tamil Nadu floods-related news. Picture Credit: Google India/Twitter



Users just have to type 'Tamil Nadu floods' on the search app. Google will offer the latest news updates also the Google Maps link with colour icons in the particular locations affected by the floods.

It also shows severe rainfall warnings with a cloud graphic on the map as well.



Google Maps showing alerts related to heavy rains and floods. Credit: Google India



Even Greater Chennai Corporation has opened a dedicated webpage to guide people to the nearest relief center and also get contact details of centre in-charge (here).

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.