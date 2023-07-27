Google opens mentorship programme for AI-first startups

Google opens mentorship programme for AI-first startups in India

Even after the conclusion of programme, the search engine giant promises to offer support through the Google for Startups alumni network.

  Jul 27 2023, 19:38 ist
  updated: Jul 27 2023, 19:55 ist
As part of its Startup Accelerator initiative, Google has opened a mentorship programme exclusively for Artificial Intelligence(AI)-focused budding firms in India.

With this, startups get to interact with industry titans and also build networks with Angel investors and like-minded company founders. Also, during the three-month programme, teams will get access to Google's advanced technology, AI tools, Machine Learning models, and products and meet experts to improve their work.

Google has conducted seven sessions so far and this eighth edition, as mentioned earlier is exclusive to AI-first startups working across different sectors using AI in their core solution or product, including generative AI. And also, the company will give priority to companies preferably between stages Seed to Series A.

The program is said to conclude with a Demo Day. This will act as a launch pad platform for the company to grow its visibility within the ecosystem.

Also, even after the conclusion of the programme, the search engine giant promises that founders will continue to receive support through the Google for Startups alumni network.

Interested startups can apply for the programme and the window for registrations (here) will close on August 22.

