Google Pay now allows users transfer money from US to India

In early 2020, the untimely Covid-19 outbreak devasted many lives around the world and now the second wave of the pandemic, particularly in India, is causing more havoc. Recently discovered mutated coronavirus variant B.1.617 is said to be highly contagious and cause serious illness for people even for those without any comorbidity issues.

Several states in India have re-imposed strict lockdown to curb the spread and this has immensely affected people. There is a lot of uncertainty in terms of job security, and financial anxiety among senior citizens and extended family members whose children (or loved ones) are living abroad for work. They are prone to feel insecure as the cost of the treatment for Covid-19 infection is an expensive affair in private hospitals in India.

There are very few online money transfer options and some charge exorbitant taxes for cross-country-amount transfer.



Users can now transfer money on Google Pay from the US to India and Singapore. Credit: Google



Now, Google has announced that users can use the Google Pay (GPay in select countries) app to send money to loved ones from the US to India. The search engine giant is collaborated with Western Union and Wise to offer the service.

Here's how to transfer money from the US to India on Google Pay

Step 1: Select the beneficiary's name in the contact list on Google Pay

Step 2: Then, tap “Pay,” and select either Western Union or Wise.

Step 3: From there, you simply follow the steps to complete the payment.

As per the special arrangement between Google and Western Union, they are allowing users to conduct unlimited free transfers when sending money with Google Pay till June 16.

On the other hand, Wise will make the first transfer free for new customers on transfers up to $500.

For now, this arrangement works in the US, India, and Singapore. Google has plans to expand the inter-country money transfer feature worldwide by the end of 2021.

Google Pay users will be able to send money to people in more than 200 countries and territories through Western Union and to more than 80 countries through Wise, the company added.

