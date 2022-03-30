Google Pay now supports NFC-based 'tap to pay' feature in India

Search engine giant, Google in collaboration with PoS (Point-of-Sale) machine-maker Pine Labs has introduced the 'tap to pay' on the Google Pay app.

In India, people are already familiar with NFC (Near-Field-Communication)-based credit and debit cards. It is the most preferred payment mode for tech-savvy users to make purchases at petrol bunks and retail shops.

This is the simplest and most time-saving transaction. The initial upper limit was Rs 2,000 in India and recently, it was increased to Rs 5,000. If more awareness is created among the masses, it will further boost cash-less transactions in India.

Now, users will have the same option with phones with NFC to complete the purchase transactions with the tap to pay feature.

How to use the 'Tap to pay' feature on your phone via Google Pay:

Just like debit/credit cards, users have to tap their phone on the PoS terminal to complete the transaction. It is much faster than the conventional QR code or entering the UPI-linked mobile number.

Prerequisite

Ensure the NFC feature is switched on your phone

Step 1: Open Settings

Step 2: In the “Search settings” bar, type “NFC”

Step 3: Tap and turn on NFC

If you can’t find NFC, your phone can’t make contactless payments

If you have NFC on your phone, let's get started

Step 1: Unlock your phone

Step 2: Tap your phone on the payment terminal (currently only Pine Lab terminals are supported).

Step 3: Google Pay app will open automatically.

Step 4: To confirm the amount to be paid, tap Proceed

Step 5: You will be notified once your payment is successful.

It should be noted that the NFC payments will not work in the following two scenarios:

1) If you have not been successfully onboarded on Google Pay

2) If you do not have a UPI account successfully configured on Google Pay

As of now, Google Pay's Tap to pay feature is available only on Android phones. There is no official word on when this will be introduced to iOS-based iPhones.

With more than 1.52 billion number of transaction worth Rs 2,91,273 crore value in February 2022, Google Pay has the second biggest market share in the e-wallet business in India. Walmart-backed PhonePe is currently on top with Rs 407,640 crore worth of transaction value and PayTM is the distant third with Rs 86,299 crore transaction value.

