Google Pay now supports UPI LITE for small-value transactions in India

Search engine giant Google on Thursday (July 13) announced the launch of the UPI LITE feature on the Google Pay wallet app in India.

The new feature is introduced to facilitate faster digital cash transfer during small value transactions.

"UPI LITE account is linked to the user’s bank account but does not rely real-time on the issuing bank’s core banking system. Due to this technical innovation by the ecosystem, UPI LITE promises higher success rates even during peak transactions up to Rs 200," Google said.

With the latest update, Google Pay now offers a new option UPI LITE. The user has to link a UPI ID and he/she can deposit up to a maximum of Rs 2,000 twice a day, a total of Rs 4,000 per day.

One major advantage of using UPI LITE is that there is less chance of failed transactions even in peak hours compared to the current method. And, users can do instant UPI transactions without a PIN number for up to Rs 200. This will come in really handy while filling up fuel for two-wheelers and also at tea stalls.

Another benefit is the user's bank passbook won't be cluttered with hundreds of small-value UPI transaction details. As of now, ICICI, Kotak Mahindra, Axis, SBI, and 11 other banks support UPI LITE in India.



UPI LITE feature on Google Pay. Credit: Google



Here's how to setup UPI LITE on Google Pay:

Step 1: Open Google Pay >> Tap on profile photo >> select UPI Lite >> Follow the instructions on the screen

Step 2: Users can add a maximum of Rs 2000 (twice a day) and type the four-number PIN and this creates Rs 2000 UPI Lite balance

Step 3: Then, users can do PIN-less super fast UPI transactions in two steps by just scanning the QR Code or phone number and typing the amount, and just tap the on-screen pay button.



UPI LITE feature on Google Pay. Credit: Google



In May, Google introduces support for the RuPay card in the Google Pay wallet app.

