Google Photos app brings Pixel 6’s Real Tone feature to iPhones, Android devices

Google earlier in the month showcased the Pixel 6a's camera capabilities. The most notable aspect of the phone's camera was the Real Tone feature that promises to capture people's faces with true colour.

Now, the search engine giant has revealed that the Google Photos app will get a similar Real Tone filter that will support all iPhones, Android devices, and even desktops.

With the latest update, the Google Photos app will be upgraded with an improved face detection algorithm capable of recognising diverse faces in varying lighting conditions and capturing near-accurate skin tones.

"These filters were designed by professional image-makers to work well across skin tones, so you can choose the filter that reflects your style," Google Photos team said.

It should be noted Real Tone was first introduced with Pixel 6, 6 Pro in late October 2021 and is coming with Pixel 6a later in July this year.



The new Real Tone feature is evaluated with Monk Skin Tone Scale. Credit: Google



Google said it worked directly with several image experts who are known for their beautiful and accurate imagery of people of colour.

Also, Real Tone is tested across various skin tones and evaluated using the Monk Skin Tone Scale, which by the way was developed by Google in collaboration with Harvard professor and sociologist Dr. Ellis Monk.

Now, Google is able to bring the same to the Google Photos app with vastly improved camera tuning models and algorithms to more accurately highlight the nuances of diverse skin tones with Real Tone software.



Google Photos get Real Tone. Credit: Google



Here's how to use the Real Tone filter on Google Photos

Users can apply the beauty and authenticity of professional editing to their own photos with just a few taps

Step 1: Open the Google Photos app, tap on a picture and press the edit button

Step 2: Then, scroll right to find Filter, there you will get options such as Playa, Honey, Isla, Desert, and more with-- 'Made with Real Tone' label

