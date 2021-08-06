Google Pixel 5a tipped to launch this month

The long rumoured Pixel 5a is expected to finally see the light of the day later this month.

Jon Prosser, renowned for revealing key features of iPhones and other Apple products long before the official launch, has got hold of Google's soon-to-be-released Pixel 5a specification list, price and availability details.

If the Prosser's sources are to be believed, Google Pixel 5a will make its debut on August 26 for $450 (approx. Rs 33,371) and be available for purchase in select countries through authorised retail chains, partner e-commerce sites and Google Store.

The upcoming Pixel 5a will share a lot of features including the camera hardware of the premium Pixel 5, which is available in select global markets.

It will come with a dual-camera module-- main 12.2MP wide sensor (1.4 μm pixel width, Autofocus with dual pixel phase detection, Optical + electronic image stabilization, ƒ/1.7 aperture & 77-degree field of view) backed by 16MP ultra-wide (1.0 μm pixel width, ƒ/2.2 aperture & 107-degree field of view) and LED flash.

On the front, it is said to feature an 8MP snapper with 1.12 μm pixel width, ƒ/2.0 aperture, fixed focus, and an 83-degree field of view.

The Pixel 5a will sport a 6.4-inch OLED display (60-90Hz refresh rate), and come with 6GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor, and a 4,650mAh battery. Also, it will support a 3.5 audio jack and come with an IP67 rating, meaning the device will be able to sustain underwater pressure up to 1.5 metres (around 4.92 feet) for close to 30 minutes.

Google, earlier this week, formally announced that the premium Pixel 6 and the 6 Pro will come with an in-house designed Tensor chipset and get launched in October. But, we are not sure if the devices will come to India or not.

However, the Pixel 5a will most probably come to the subcontinent. If Google keeps the price around Rs 30,000 for the Pixel 5a, it will certainly find traction among consumers.

The 2020 edition model Pixel 4a was a runaway hit among Indian customers. The aggressive price tag (Rs 29,999) and launch offers such as exchange deals and EMI plan made its compelling buy.

Must read | Google Pixel 4a review: Fantastic camera phone

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.