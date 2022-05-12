Google Pixel 6a makes global debut, will be coming to India later

After weeks of speculations, Google finally pulled the wraps off the new mid-range Pixel 6a series phone at the annual I/O 2022 developers' conclave.

The new Pixel 6a borrows most of the design elements of the premium Pixel 6, and 6 Pro series including the trademark camera module bar on the back.

On the front, it features a 6.1-inch full HD+ (2400 x 1080p) OLED HDR display and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield, and comes with an IP67 rating, meaning the device can survive underwater up to 1 metres (approx. three feet) for close to 30 minutes.

It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports a hybrid dual-SIM feature-- one physical nano-SIM and an e-SIM.

Inside, it is powered by proprietary Google Tensor silicon, which can clock peak CPU speed of 2.8GHz and comes integrated with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU and Titan M2 security chip. It is backed by Android 12 OS, 6GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, and a 4,306mAh battery with an 18W charger.

Google Pixel 6a boasts a feature-rich dual-camera-- 12.2MP (with IMX363 sensor, f/1.7, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + Ultra-wide angle 107-degrees 12MP (with IMX386 sensor, f/2.2, PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus) with LED flash on the back. On the front, it houses an 8MP 84-degree ultra-wide lens (with IMX355 sensor, f/2.0).



Google Pixel 6a series phone colours (L-R)--charcoal, chalk, and sage. Credit: Google



Some of the key photography features include Real Tone, which enables the phone's camera to capture all types of skin tones. It also supports Night Sight and promises the best low-light photos.

Also, Magic Eraser in Google Photos can help users remove any type of distractions, photo bombers and other stuff disappear in a jiffy. It also has a feature that lets users change the colour of distracting objects in the photo.

Also, it supports improved speech recognition, language understanding capabilities, recorder, and Live Translate feature.

Google is introducing a new feature 'Extreme Power Saver' that can keep the phone running for 72 hours. Under normal usage, the Pixel 6a can last a whole day.

Google Pixel 6a will be available for pre-order in select countries including the US starting at $449 (approx. Rs 38,715) on July 21 and will hit store shelves on July 28. It comes in three colours--chalk, charcoal and sage.

And, as mentioned in the headline, Google has confirmed that the Pixel 6a is coming to India, but a little later in the year.

Besides the Pixel 6a, Google also unveiled the new Pixel Buds Pro. It features a pebble-inspired case. Each earbud is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably and secured to the ear canal.

Also, earbuds come IPX4 rating, meaning they can survive accidental water splashes from any angle and sweat too. On the other hand, the case has an IPX2 rating, and this means, it can sustain just the water splashes from a 15-degree angle.

Each Pixel Buds Pro pods feature wind-blocking mesh covers, three microphones, and a voice accelerometer, which promise to offer a good active noise cancellation feature and also an audio input for a clearer voice call experience.

Furthermore, it houses a custom-designed 11 mm dynamic speaker driver to deliver the crisp audio output and for ANC, it comes with a dedicated custom 6-core audio chip that runs Google-developed algorithms.

Pixel Buds Pro uses Silent Seal tech to adapt to the user's ear, to help maximize the amount of noise that’s canceled. And built-in sensors will measure the pressure in the ear canal to make sure you’re comfortable even during long listening sessions.

There is a Volume EQ feature that can be used to adjust the tuning as the user turns the volume up or down — so highs, mids, and lows consistently sound balanced. Google has promised that the Pixel Buds Pro will get an update to support spatial audio later this year.

They also come with capacitive touch sensors to play/go back/jump to the next music tracks, answer calls, and invoke Assistant controls. Additionally, they boast an IR proximity sensor, motion-detecting accelerometer, and gyroscope.

With active noise cancellation on, Google Pixel Buds Pro promises to deliver up to seven hours of earbuds listening time, with normal, up to 11 hours of listening and up to 31 hours total listening time with the charging case.

The case also supports fast charging and with just 5 minutes of charging, earbuds can offer up to one hour of listening time and with 15 minutes, it can last for three hours. It also supports wireless charging with Qi-certified class of chargers.

Google's Pixel Buds Pro can be pre-order on July 21 for $199 in select countries on the Google store. It comes in four colours--charcoal, coral, fog and lemongrass.

[As of 12 May, 12:32 pm- 1$USD= Rs 77.59]

