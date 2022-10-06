Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro unveiled: India price, availability details revealed

After months of teasing, Google finally pulled the wraps off the new line of premium phones-- Pixel 7, 7 Pro.

The Pixel 7 Pro feature a polished aluminium frame and sports a big 6.7-inch LPTO LED QHD+ display panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It will support a fingerprint sensor, and face unlock security system and come with IP68 rating, meaning the device can sustain water pressure for up to 1.5 metres (approx. five feet) for close to 30 minutes and also, the display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus shield.

Inside, it will house a Google Tensor G2 silicon with Titan M2 security chip, 12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery, promising to offer a full day battery life and support both 30W wired and wireless charging.

The Pixel 7 Pro will sport a triple-camera module-- 50MP wide-angle lens + 12MP ultra-wide-angle with auto-focus + 48MP telephoto lens with 5X optical zoom and LDAF with LED flash. It will support macro focus photo mode, realtone, support high-resolution 30X digital zoom, Pixel's next-gen Super Res zoom, up to two times faster Night Sight processing, sharper photos with Face Unblur, and new features like Cinematic Blur.

Also, Macro Focus, promises to deliver Pixel HDR+ photo quality from as close as three centimetres away, enabling users to take photos with full sharpness and vivid colour. On the front, it features a 10.8MP selfie camera. Both cameras will support 4K video recording.

On the other hand, the Pixel 7 features a zirconia-blasted matte aluminum frame. and on the front, it flaunts a 6.3-inch full HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will also come with It will support a fingerprint sensor, face unlock security system, and come with IP68 rating and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Inside, it will come packed with Google Tensor G2, Titan M2 security chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a 4,355mAh battery, promising to offer a full day battery life and support both wired and wireless charging.

It will sport a dual-camera module on the back-- main 50MP wide-angle lens with 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with LDAF and LED flash, supporting high-resolution 8X digital zoom, realtone, and movie motion blur features. On the front, it is expected to feature a 10.8MP selfie camera. Both cameras will support 4K video recording.

Photo Unblur, a Google Photos feature coming first to Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. It will use machine learning to improve blurry pictures — even old ones. Users can also touch up those photos and easily remove distractions with Magic Eraser.

The Pixel 7 (128GB) is priced at Rs 59,999 and the Pixel 7 Pro(128GB) costs Rs 84,999. Both devices will be available for purchase from October 13 and can be pre-ordered starting today (October 6) exclusively on Flipkart.

As part of the launch offer, Flipkart is offering Rs 6,000 cashback on the Pixel 7 and Rs 8,500 cashback on the Pixel 7 Pro. Additional offers such as exchange deals will also be available.

The Pixel 7 comes in three colours-- Obsidian, Lemongrass and Snow. And the Pixel 7 Pro will be available in just one colour-- Obsidian

Google also unveiled the new Pixel Watch. It sports a classic circular dial and boasts visually appealing 3D domed glass that blends into the stainless steel body. It is water-resistant (up to 5 ATM/50 meters) too.

It has a tactile crown that controls on-screen scrolling, accesses shortcuts, and initiates the app tray to get you the helpful information you need. The side button just above the crown opens the most recently used apps.

An interesting aspect of the new Pixel Watch is the unique band attach mechanism. It is said to be inspired by how a camera lens attaches to a camera body — making it easy to change bands to transform the overall look of the watch. Google is offering 20 band choices with a wide assortment of classic or modern bands in woven, stretch, active, and leather styles, with the metal coming year.

Also, Google is offering 19 customizable watch faces, each with many personalization options – from the colors to the layout and the information you need most – providing thousands of options. You can even set any favorite photos as watch face with Google Photos.

The Pixel Watch runs Wear OS by Google (Wear OS 3.5). It can deliver information at a glance. With tiles and watch faces, users can easily customize to be full of information or minimal. It also supports Google Assistant built-in and users can easily control smart home devices through the Google Home app or just say “Hey, Google” to their watch to turn on or off the lights and get notifications from your Nest doorbell when a person or package is at the door (with compatible smart devices).

The most important aspect of the Pixel Watch is the deep integration with Fitbit. It promises to provide leading health and fitness features, including the most accurate heart rate tracking yet. With on-device machine learning and deep optimization down to the processor level, it can give an accurate measurement of your heart rate continuously tracking at once per second. The Fitbit experience is completely redesigned for Google Pixel Watch, with 40 exercise modes available to track your favorite workouts and all-day activities including steps, and distance with built-in GPS and Active Zone Minutes, to help users push for that extra rep during workouts.

Furthermore, it supports the ECG app to detect signs of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), better understand your sleep with Sleep Score and Sleep Stages, and receive guidance powered by Fitbit’s 20 billion nights tracked.

Users can get insights into key metrics like their breathing rate, heart rate variability, and more — all on the Health Metrics Dashboard in the Fitbit app. For more insights, users have to subscribe to a Premium subscription.

Google Pixel Watch can last up to 24 hours of battery life, even with all-day continuous per-second heart rate, and health and activity tracking.

With quick charging, it can reach from zero to 50 per cent battery life in just 30 minutes, ideal for pre-bedtime charging for your sleep tracking.

Google Pixel Watch is available for $349 for Bluetooth/Wi-Fi, and $399 for 4G LTE, including six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music Premium (available in applicable markets). Accessory bands range from $49-$199.

There is no official word when the Pixel Watch will be released in India.