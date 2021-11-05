Google Pixel Fold coming in 2022: Report

Google Pixel Fold was rumoured to launch along with Pixel 6, 6 Pro but it never materialised and now, a new report has emerged that the elusive foldable phone is still under works and may see the light of the day in 2022.

While browsing through the software code of the latest Google Camera app, folks at 9to5Google's APK Insight have detected a mysterious device name code 'Pipit' understood to be the codename for Pixel Fold handset.

The application teardown also revealed that the Pixel Fold will feature 12.2MP (with Sony IMX363 sensor), which is likely to be incorporated on the backside. It will also feature two 8MP snapper (with IMX355), one inside and the other on the cover display.

It should be noted that the camera sensors are a bit downgrade compared to the current flagship Pixel 6 Pro, but we believe that the Google Pixel Fold will still be able to support all key features such as Magic eraser, face unblur, motion picture mode with the improved photography software.

Also, it is likely to come with a second-generation Tensor chipset. It is believed that the Pixel Fold may launch in the first half of 2022, as Google is slated to release Android 12L, specially designed for foldable phones, tablets, and Chromebooks.

More details related to Google Pixel Fold are expected to make their way to the web in the coming months.

