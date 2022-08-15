Google Pixel Watch to offer one-day battery life

In 2021, Google formally acquired the popular fitness smart wearable brand Fitbit for $2.1 billion. The search engine giant, earlier this year confirmed to launch the first generation Pixel Watch this fall, most probably in October.

Now, the eagle-eyed folks at 9to5 Google, while inspecting the Fitbit app, have uncovered some crucial details of the upcoming smart wearable. The application code revealed Pixel Watch would offer a full day of battery life under normal usage, but the user may have to charge again at night if he/she intends to track sleep pattern.

It should be noted that Samsung's latest Watch5 series offers more than a day o battery life under normal usage with GPS always-on, and without the latter on, the Wach5 Pro can last for 80 hours.

Some have found the Google Pixel Watch's battery life disappointing, while others are not too concerned, as the Apple Watch too, offers 18 hours under normal usage and charges once a day.



The Pixel Watch. Credit: Google



Now, people would hope that the Google Pixel Watch is on par with Apple Watch, which is touted to be the most advanced smart wearable in the industry and there are several recorded media reports of the latter saving people's life with timely alerts in terms of AFib (Atrial Fibrillation), irregular heart rate notification to the owner, and with Fall Detection, it is even capable of automatically calling the emergency response team in the local area for immediate rescue efforts.

What is confirmed to come in Google Pixel Watch?

Google Pixel Watch is said to run Wear OS co-developed by Samsung and is expected to offer Fitbit state-of-the-art health and fitness tools to help the owner maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Also, Pixel Watch features a beautiful curved dial design language with a stainless steel case. FYI, the metal used in the watch is 100 per cent recycled.

And, the teaser video shows a tactile crown on the Pixel Watch, and it looks great and the soft silicone bands look lovely.

Check out Google's hardware teaser:

