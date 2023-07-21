Google plans on deleting inactive accounts: Here's what you need to know

Google updates its inactive accounts policy, deleting accounts with two or more years of inactivity. According to Gadgets Now reports, the company stated that this is part of its continuous efforts to tighten security for its large user base.

Google introduced account deletion in the year 2020, aiming to remove inactive content but not delete the account itself. The new policy comes as a change to their older stance.

Here's all the FAQ's about Google accounts at risk of deletion:

Why is Google deleting the inactive accounts?

According to Google, inactive accounts are being deleted in order to improve user security. An inactive account is most likely to be hijacked, turned into a bot, or used for other unlawful purposes if it is inactive, Google said. "Our internal analysis shows abandoned accounts are at least 10x less likely than active accounts to have 2-step-verification set up. Meaning, these accounts are often vulnerable, and once an account is compromised, it can be used for anything from identity theft to a vector for unwanted or even malicious content, like spam," said Google explaining the reason behind the decision in a blog post.

What is the deadline for account deletion?

Google stated that although the revised policy is effective right away, account deletions will begin on December 1, 2023.

What all will Google delete along with the account?

Google will permanently delete all Google account content, including Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar, and Photos.

Which are the Google accounts at the risk of deletion?

The new inactive accounts regulation solely applies to personal Google accounts. it would not affect accounts for organisations such as schools and businesses, Google said.

How will users be notified upon accoount deletion?

Google plans to implement a phased approach, sending email notifications to users' Google Accounts and recovery emails, if any. Users whose accounts are at risk have already being notified. Some people have already received emails informing them that their accounts would be deleted this week. "Before deleting an account, we will send multiple notifications over the months leading up to deletion, to both the account email address and the recovery email (if one has been provided)," Google said in the post.

What keeps a Google account active?

Being logged in and carrying out routine tasks also count as activity, in addition to occasionally logging in. These include accessing Google Drive, watching YouTube videos, installing an app from the Google Play Store, using Google Search, or signing in to a third-party app or service using sign-in with Google. Email usage includes receiving or sending emails (such as viewing an inactivity notice).

How to check activity status of your Google account?

In case if you are not sure of your account being inactive, just sign in to your Google Account to verify.

What was the previous Google inactive account policy 2020?

Google said that users' content from services they no longer use would be removed, but accounts would not be deleted entirely. In comparison to the previous policy, the current decision to remove accounts takes more drastic measures.

